Transmission Integrator for a rollout project at Tre
Academic Work Sweden AB / Datajobb / Stockholm Visa alla datajobb i Stockholm
2023-05-31
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Academic Work Sweden AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
You'll work in the access network, commissioning network elements, relocating, swapping, and activating new IP networks, VLANs, and ports. You'll be part of an MPLS backhaul network with a CarrierEthernet access network based on fiber and radio links. This position offers the opportunity to be involved in an intensive rollout project of our 4G and 5G network, modernizing network elements and upgrading fiber/radio link connections at Tre.
OM TJÄNSTEN
As a Transmission Integrator, your role will involve working in the access network and performing tasks such as commissioning network elements, relocating, swapping, activating new IP networks, VLANs, ports, etc. The environment you will be working in is an MPLS backhaul network with a CarrierEthernet access network based on fiber and radio links, where integrating rectifiers is also part of the job. As part of the team, you will experience a culture of camaraderie and collaboration. Some work may need to be done during nighttime service windows. All work is performed on the computer, not in the field. The office is located at Globen offering the flexibility to work from home for a couple of days a week once up and running. During the initial training period most of your work will done from the office.
You are offered
• A workplace where you get to step into a broad role with competent colleagues
• Fast development curve
• On the job training with manager and colleagues
• You will start working as a consultant until the end of the year, with good possibilities for extension if the collaboration works well
ARBETSUPPGIFTER
Work tasks
• Work in the rollout project in the access network
• Upgrades that primarily focus on modernizing network elements for higher capacities and upgrading connections with fiber
• Modernization and relocation of networks to newer network topologies
• Collaboration and coordination with planners, contractors and integrators of the radio network
VI SÖKER DIG SOM
• Has previous experience in integration work within the telecom/datacom sector
• Is familiar with working in live networks and live network elements, with experience in GUI/CLI environments for routers, switches, radiolink elements, rectifiers
• Is fluent in spoken and written English
It is meritorious if you
• Have experience working on larger deployment projects or modernization projects within the telecommunications industry
• Are fluent in spoken and written Swedish
Personal skills:
Taking initiative and being a team player is essential, as you will be involved in an intensive rollout project. While you won't be expected to know everything from the beginning, we do anticipate that you will quickly assume significant responsibilities. Your engagement, ability to grasp new information rapidly, and willingness to take on substantial responsibilities early on are highly valued traits in our organization.
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
INFORMATION OM FÖRETAGET
Tre Skandinavien (Hi3G Access AB) was founded in December 2000 with the vision of creating a completely new platform for mobile communication. Since then, we have grown at enormous speed and today own and operate 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks in both Sweden and Denmark. Ersättning
Enligt avtal Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-06-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "15094472". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Academic Work Sweden AB
(org.nr 556559-5450), http://www.academicwork.se Arbetsplats
Academic Work Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Academic Work Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
7837585