Transmission And E-Mobility/dt Production Manager

Scania is undergoing a transformation from being a supplier of trucks, buses and engines to a supplier of complete and sustainable transport solutions. Transmission Assembly is in the center of the journey, at DT we make it possible.
Dedicated to a sustainable future
Scania's transmission assembly currently produces gearboxes and axles for Scania's chassis assemblies in Zwolle, Angers, Södertälje and Slupsk as well as gearboxes for MAN in Europe. For us, sustainability is important - both when it comes to the ramp up of electrified power trains but also when it comes to people. We have high ambitions to be an attractive employer. Diversity, gender equality and inclusion are on top of our agenda.
The electrification trend within the automotive business is moving rapidly. For production this means that we need to prepare for ramping up production of electrical vehicles and help Scania become more sustainable. We have many exciting projects linked to E-mobility and digitalization at DT.
Production manager for Transmission and E-mobility assembly
Responsibility in the role:
• Lead, organize and follow-up daily operations and improvements within the assembly of Transmissions and e-mobility
• Be an active part of the DT management team.
• Lead and develop your Assembly team.
• Follow-up and act on KPI's
• Inspire and Lead the work with Scania Leadership at P&L.
• Be a speaking partner, demand setter and contributor in the project for setting up production for next generation e-mobility.
We are looking for you who have the ambition to be role model and are present as a leader. Openness, helpfulness, flexibility and interpersonal skills are valued high and close collaboration with other units and with the rest of our team is expected. Your leadership profile supports the value of diversity and inclusion.
Higher education and at least 5+ years of experience from working at a Scania Production Unit is a demand. It is important that you have deep knowledge about the Scania way of working, Scania Production System, small teams and standardized work etc. The working language will be both Swedish and English.
Previous management experience in assembly will make you a stronger candidate for the role. You have the qualified education to handle risk assessments within a production facility and experience from safety behavior work.
You will achieve
A wide connection network within P&L as well as within several other functions at Scania and the Traton production network. You will work with several other units as well as outside parties and be asked to present material for management teams on all levels of the company. Furthermore you will be part of a team exploring and adapting to future of change within Scania production and logistics.
Erik Adlén, Head of Transmission and E-mobility Production, +46 76-516 72 47
Your application should contain personal letter, CV and relevant grade copies. Apply thru Reflex/Jobsearch or Scania.com/Career. Application period will be open until 2023-05-24 and interviews and appointments will be held continuously during the application period. A background check might be conducted for this position JobID: 20232909
Scania is a world-leading provider of transport solutions. Together with our partners and customers we are driving the shift towards a sustainable transport system. In 2020, we delivered 66,900 trucks, 5,200 buses as well as 11,000 industrial and marine power systems to our customers. Net sales totalled to over SEK 125 billion, of which over 20 percent were services-related. Founded in 1891, Scania now operates in more than 100 countries and employs some 50,000 people. Research and development are mainly concentrated in Sweden. Production takes place in Europe and Latin America with regional product centres in Africa, Asia and Eurasia. Scania is part of TRATON GROUP. For more information visit: www.scania.com.
