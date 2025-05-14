Translator/ Digital Interpreter
DigitalTolk is a company that specializes in providing professional interpreting and translation services. They use a booking system to connect clients with a large network of qualified interpreters and translators who offer services in more than 210 languages and dialects. This enables businesses and individuals to receive translation services for various situations and needs, regardless of time or language. The company was founded in 2015 and aims to optimize and improve the process of finding reliable interpreters and translators, making it easier to overcome language barriers. The two largest sectors that use DigitalTolk's services are the legal and healthcare industries.
Location:
Stockholm
Who we are looking for:
Translator / Digital Interpreter
Your responsibilities:
• real-time interpreting to or from Swedish using the DigitalTolk app;
• written translation of texts when needed.
Requirements:
• ability to understand and speak Swedish at an advanced level;
• fluency in one or more of the following languages: Ukrainian; Dinka; Fula; Igbo; Twi; Malayalam; Tagalog; Kinyarawanda; Saho; Visaya/Cebauno; Kakwa; Nuer; Tjetjenska; Sango; Afar; Akan; Maban; Wolof; Oromo; Baluchi;
• previous experience as a translator is a plus, but not required;
• experience in healthcare or legal fields is a significant advantage, as most translations will relate to these sectors.
Your profile:
• you are communicative and friendly;
• you are positive, service-oriented, and willing to help others.
What the employer offers:
• temporary employment;
• office working hours;
• hourly pay.
Important: This position is part of an AMIF-funded project aiming to support the integration of newly arrived non-EU/EEA residents into the Swedish labour market. Candidates who meet these criteria are encouraged to apply. Ersättning
