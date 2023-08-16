Transformation Manager, Solna PostNord Group
2023-08-16
Do you want to be part of a dynamic and rapidly changing environment at one of the Nordic region 's largest companies? Take the opportunity to be part of our Group Transformation Office and have a key role in delivering PostNord 's transformation agenda.
Join us
PostNord is the leading Parcel and 3PL player in the Nordics, benefitting from strong eCommerce growth as well as changed consumer behaviour and trade patterns on these markets. Here we invest for growth.
We are also a company rooted in the physical mail services and as such, experience headwind in the shift from physical to digital means of communication. It is our mission to continue to deliver this important service and continuously improve our ways of working. Here we invest for longevity.
Our job at Group Transformation Office is to facilitate and drive the execution of our group wide transformation agenda, with focus on performance management. As one of the largest corporates in the Nordics, the opportunities at PostNord Group are endless. We are looking for the right candidate and will adjust our offering according to the seniority and experience of the applicants.
Job duties
You will be a member of the Group Transformation Office, which is the link between the local transformation agendas, the Group Leadership Team and our Board of Directors and you will be reporting directly to the Head of Group Transformation Office in Stockholm. You will split your time between strategic change initiatives and cyclical work tasks such as monthly performance reporting. In close collaboration with Senior management, both on Group level and in the Nordic countries Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and our business division PostNord Strålfors.
Tasks can include, but are not limited to:
* Support to major transformation initiatives/programs
* Leading role in the execution of our Performance Management process including analysis and reporting
* Develop our transformation framework
* Support critical finance processes e.g. forecasting, business planning, etc.
* Facilitate/drive/coordinate meetings and workshops with key stakeholders
* Lead ad hoc strategic initiatives
* Coordinate system/tools development
We are looking for you who have
* Minimum 3-5 years of work experience from management consulting, advisory or a similar corporate role
* Proven experience within quantitative and qualitative analysis
* Experience and interest in working with large scale transformation/change programs preferable within logistics
* Relevant academic degree(s) (e.g., B.Sc. / M.Sc. in finance or engineering)
* Excellent English written and oral skills followed by fully proficient in either Swedish, Danish or Norwegian
It is an advantage if you have relevant industry experience, but more important is that you have an interest in driving our Transformation.
We believe you are a person who have a great business mindset with strong communication skills and feel comfortable with driving discussions with Senior management. You are well organized and skilled project manager within business development with documented strategic and analytical capabilities. You thrive in a fast moving and changing work environment and have strong disciplines with self-management, high pace and emotional accountability
We offer you
We offer a variety of work in an international environment with constantly new challenges and quick decisions. Here you have opportunities to develop creative solutions and work in a prestige-free group where we jointly help to reach our goals. PostNord is one of Sweden's largest workplaces and we offer safe employment conditions and benefits. In addition to the benefits mentioned above, we offer:
* Work in a Nordic and dynamic environment
* Wellness allowance & access to the office 's gym and indoor swimming pool
* Employee benefits through PostNord 's own personnel foundation PostNord Plus
* Great occupational pension terms
* Great development opportunities
We make everyday life easier
PostNord is the leading supplier of communication and logistics solutions to, from, and within the Nordic region. We ensure the provision of a postal service to households and businesses in Sweden and Denmark. We aim to make everyday life easier and more sustainable for everyone who lives and works in the Nordic region.
We are accountable, brave and committed, effectively leading change regardless if we lead our self or others. We emphasize teamwork, sincerity and positive relationships in the workplace. We build on our success and learn from both colleagues and mistakes. People with different backgrounds work with us. You will therefore be part of a workplace with great diversity, which contributes to better results for the business. Visit us at www.postnord.com
Apply
In this recruitment, PostNord is working with Jefferson Wells- a ManpowerGroup Company. For more information about the role or the process, you are welcome to contact Recruitment Consultant Sofia Huhta +46 8 452 33 69 or sofia.huhta@jefferssonwells.se
For union representatives, visit: www.postnord.com/fackliga
