Transformation Manager Emea
AB Tetra Pak / Chefsjobb / Lund Visa alla chefsjobb i Lund
2023-10-13
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Burlöv
, Kävlinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos AB Tetra Pak i Lund
, Tanum
, Hammarö
, Sunne
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At Tetra Pak we commit to making food safe and available, everywhere; and we protect what's good - protecting food, protecting people, and protecting the planet. By doing so we touch millions of people's lives every day. And we need people like you to make it happen.
Job Summary
We are looking for a transformational leader with strong people skills and business acumen, who can operate in a high-paced and challenging environment. The transformation manager is a key role to support Market Operations EMEA markets and Operating units as business partner for strategy execution and transformation.
The position will report to the Director Transformation Market Operations and Operating units. The preferred location is Lund, Sweden.
What you will do
Support the transformation agenda for the EMEA markets and some Operating Units to optimize the value creation towards our Strategy 2030 ambitions.
Ensure transparency of the change portfolio and its alignment with strategic priorities.
Support and coach business leaders in the effective execution of strategic programmes to achieve the committed objectives.
Monitor committed objectives and the delivery of related programme/project milestones. Escalate issues to stakeholders, propose corrective actions and support mitigation of risks.
Maintain a network within the EMEA markets and operating unit organizations to understand emerging needs for transformation activities, to improve the way of working, resolve issues in operation and take necessary actions.
Coordinate change management activities, as needed and drive changes to the ways of working in line with the strategy and transformation priorities.
We believe you have
As a person, you are passionate about people and change, have an eager to learn and have a high level of commitment. You have demonstrated excellent communication skills and have a proven ability to manage internal and external relationships in a cooperative, diplomatic and successful manner. You have a strong drive for results with hands on experience of executing changes in a global environment. It comes natural to you to deal with ambiguity & continuous change in terms of work scope and challenges identified, to inspire others and drive changes. You are used to working across boundaries in a global organization and have the ability to think strategically and operationally while supporting the organization to achieve long term ambitions.
You possess a university background within business management, engineering or similar and have a minimum of 10 years' experience working with big global transformation programmes/projects.
Fluency in written and spoken English is required.
We Offer You
A variety of exciting challenges with ample opportunities for development and training in a truly global landscape
A culture that pioneers a spirit of innovation where our industry experts drive visible results
An equal opportunity employment experience that values diversity and inclusion
Market competitive compensation and benefits with flexible working arrangements
Apply Now
If you are inspired to be part of our promise to protect what's good; for food, people, and the planet, apply through our careers page at https://jobs.tetrapak.com/.
This job posting expires on 2023-10-27
To know more about the position contact Anne-Christine Strömgren at +46 46 36 2619
Questions about your application contact Valentina Harabagiu at +46 46 36 2369
For trade union information contact Unionen Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges Ingenjörer Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533 Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-27 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare AB Tetra Pak
(org.nr 556050-0398)
Ruben Rausings gatan (visa karta
)
221 86 LUND Arbetsplats
Tetra Pak Jobbnummer
8187498