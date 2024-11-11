Transaction & Investment Manager
2024-11-11
Are you passionate about the green transition? Do you thrive in fast-paced environments and enjoy tackling complex challenges with ambitious teams? If so, you might be a great fit with us.
Join Ingrid CapacityIngrid Capacity is an energy tech company focused on solving key challenges in the transition to fossil-free energy. We develop and optimize flexible energy assets, like large-scale battery storage, to balance electricity supply and demand. Our solutions enhance grid stability, increase renewable energy adoption, and maximize grid efficiency in a cost-effective way.
Today, Ingrid Capacity is in a rapid growth phase with a historic expansion of energy storage in Sweden, while also expanding internationally. We are in the final phase of construction of around 200 MW and will soon enter a new phase of construction of another 200 MW, with a total development pipeline of over 5 GW across Europe.About the roleWe're looking for a Transaction & Investment Manager to join our growing Transaction & Investment team. You will play a pivotal role in leading, generating and driving strategic partnerships and closing large-scale energy transactions. You will identify, source and evaluate potential partnership and investment opportunities, including joint ventures, acquisitions and strategic alliances. Taking ownership of the entire process from initial strategy to closing, ensuring successful transactions that drive our growth and support our mission to accelerate the green transition.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead negotiations and manage transaction processes, including due diligence, deal structuring and preparation of investment decision materials to ensure successful closures.
Manage complex, large-scale energy transactions and sophisticated financing processes from sourcing through to closing.
Identify, source and acquire projects or companies within the renewable energy sector, managing all stages.
Lead capital raising efforts at various levels of financing, from project-specific funding to portfolio-wide support and corporate acquisitions to secure funding for both new projects and existing assets.
Conduct in-depth financial analysis and build complex financial models together with the Transaction & Investment team to evaluate project investments and ensure alignment with company goals.
Provide strategic insights and recommendations to senior management based on market analysis and partnership opportunities.
Manage large capital flows, ensuring an optimal balance of risk and return on projects.
Establish and maintain key relationships with investors, stakeholders, strategic partners and people within the industry.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams including finance, legal, development and operations to facilitate successful transactions.
Qualifications & Experience:
10 + years' experience in investment banking, debt financing, infrastructure projects and/or M&A specifically in the energy sector.
Track record of executing complex transactions. Significant hands-on experience with infrastructure projects, renewable energy initiatives, or energy transition projects, demonstrating a deep understanding of the energy landscapes dynamics and complexities.
Strong financial acumen with the ability to analyze investment opportunities and financial models, viability, risk, and return.
Strong verbal and written English and Swedish skills, crucial for effective stakeholder engagement and documentation.
University degree in finance, business, management, or a related discipline.
Knowledge and experience from an international perspective is an advantage.
Your personal skills
In addition to relevant work experience, we're looking for a person with a strong commercial mindset, who thrives in a fast paced environment and shares our passion for renewable energy.
Excellent negotiation, communication and interpersonal skills, with the ability to build and maintain relationships at all levels.
Strategic thinking with the ability to identify opportunities, solve problems and drive results in a dynamic and fast paced environment.
Analytical with a passion for numbers and data, yet able to see the bigger picture.
Independent and proactive in driving your own work forward, while also enjoying close collaboration and knowledge-sharing with your colleagues.
Leading yourself and others comes naturally.
Great relationship builder.
Ability to assess and mitigate financial and operational risks.
What We OfferAt Ingrid Capacity, we are more than a team-we're pioneers driving the global energy transition. Our workplace is a hub for innovation, where bold ideas take shape. Our culture is rooted in trust, growth, and continuous learning, with a strong emphasis on wellbeing. Through social activities and group training, we foster a supportive environment where everyone thrives.
ApplicationThink this is a fit? Don't hesitate-apply now! We're reviewing applications continuously and eager to find the ideal match.Team Ingrid Capacity Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-27
