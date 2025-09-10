Training for Career Opportunities at Part Group's Manufacturing Facilities!
2025-09-10
, Haparanda
, Luleå
, Överkalix
, Övertorneå
Training for Career Opportunities at Part Group's Manufacturing Facilities!
We offer four training tracks and opportunity to employment after completion of training.
How it works
• Read more about the courses below and apply today. We offer courses in two locations with specializations in construction, plumbing, electricity, and welding and assembly.
• For the selection and admission process you will be contacted by our recruitment partner Nordisk Kompetens.
• The training starts in Octoberg 2025 and after 12 weeks you will have the opportunity to get a job offer.
• If you are not currently residing near our factories, the municipality's relocation guide can help you and any relatives moving with you to establish yourself in town, from housing and schools to work for relatives.
Choose your path - our training courses
1. Construction
• Duration: 12 weeks.
• Location: Övertorneå.
• Subjects studied:
• * Work environment
• * Safety
• * Reading blueprints
• * Mathematics
• * Fine carpentry
• * Installing door linings
• * Installing fixtures
• * Painting
• * Installing plasterboard
• * Concrete pouring
Electricity, Plumbing, Welding and assembly
Students study work environment, safety, and blueprint reading, and can then choose to specialize in either plumbing, electricity, or welding and assembly.
• Durationt: 12 weeks.
• Location: Skellefteå.
• Common topics:
• * Work Environment
• * Safety
• * Reading blueprints
• Specialization:
• * Plumbing (basic)
• * Electrical (basic)
• * Welding and assembly
Questions? Contact Maria Jonsson at Nordisk Kompetens at maria.jonsson@nordiskkompetens.se
and she will help you take the next step.
