Training Coordinator
2023-07-06
Metsä Tissue creates a cleaner every day. We are one of the leading tissue paper suppliers in Europe to households and professionals and one of the leading greaseproof paper suppliers globally.
Our brands are Lambi, Serla, Mola, Tento, Katrin and SAGA. With production units in five countries, we employ around 2,450 people. In 2022, our sales totalled EUR 1,2 billion. Metsä Tissue is part of Metsä Group, a forerunner in sustainable bioeconomy.
We are looking for a Training Coordinator to be a part of building the Future Mill in Mariestad.
Metsä Tissue, part of the Metsä Group, is investing in to a fossil free future at its Mariestad mill in Sweden. The investment will increase the availability of locally and sustainably produced tissue products in the Scandinavian market, in which approximately 40 % of tissue usage is currently imported. With this Metsä Tissue will be a forerunning company in investing into sustainable tissue production in Sweden and Scandinavia with its strong brands Lambi, Serla and Katrin. The investment is one of the largest in the tissue business in Europe and the largest within Metsä Tissue.
We are looking for a Training Coordinator to lead our employee training initiatives through our target to build Metsä Tissues Future Mill in Mariestad. The future mill in Mariestad will be operational in the second half of 2025 and before this we are expecting to recruit 100 new employees who want to make a difference and build the future together with us.
The role as Training Coordinator will evolve with our organization with a strong focus on setting up a general structure and a plan for how we train and onboard our co-workers during our work force ramp up. It's an exciting opportunity to be part of and shape our future way of working.
You will be a part of the HR team and report to HR Director, Scandinavia. You will also be a part of the investment project team, Project Vänern.
If you want to work hands-on and tackle tasks supporting one of the largest investment in the tissue business in Europe and the largest within Metsä Tissue this is the challenge for you!
Your role in the future Metsä
Your overall objective is to coordinate local training planning and execution in all the training areas in the investment project, internally named as Project Vänern. Your responsibility is to build, manage and coordinate training programs for our operations organization in collaboration with the project managers as well as internal and external stakeholders.
You will be the one who manage the design of the training plans and schedules together with our key stakeholders and our main suppliers. You will also host and to some extent conduct training events and programs.
This role is very hands-on where you will collaborate with the project- and Mariestad mill organization to identify and assess training needs as well as assess training effectiveness and impact on employee skills. You will provide day-to-day support across the training team and training schedule. It will be an important task to gather feedback from trainers and trainees and continuously improve our processes to make sure we reach the set competence targets to be able to run the machines accordingly to the project scope.
You will be the one who are developing competence monitoring tools and reporting employees' competence development. You will also have a close collaboration with the HR stream within the project where you will participate and support in the operator recruitments and onboarding of new employees.
Your profile
In order to succeed in this role you are well organized and process driven with a structured working style. You enjoy working in a team in a high pace with a hands-on attitude and the ability to handle different tasks and cases in parallel.
You are a strong communicator with social skills and good at searching for information on your own. You have the ability to coordinate different initiatives needed to make sure that everything is done in time. Being at ease with influential communication in international teams and multiple cultures is in your nature.
Requirements
You have an education within either HR, Engineering or other relevant field or relevant work experience for this position.
You are a proficient user of Microsoft Office applications
You have fluent English and Swedish language skills.
Experience from a similar training role is a strength.
Why Metsä?
We have a clear vision and that is to establish a "Future mill" in Mariestad in terms of technology and operations. Metsä Tissue are investing for a new era - bringing world class environmental performance in tissue production into real life at Katrinefors Bruk.
In this position you will be offered a fun and exciting journey where you will play a key role in the success of this important project. You will be working with a team of passionate and talented people in various fields who are proud to work together towards a sustainable future.
Want to hear more? Call us!
Sofia Svensson, HR Manager Project Vänern, is happy to tell you more about your future role and our expectations for a new teammate, +46 72 391 70 24 or sofia.svensson@metsagroup.com
Apply for the job!
Submit your application using the link "Apply". Do it as soon as possible, as we might start processing the applications continiously and have it filled.
