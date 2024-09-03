Training Admin Support to the Automotive Industry
2024-09-03
We are looking for a Training Admin Support to our client within the Automotive industry in the premium segment. Our client is on an exciting development journey and you will be a an important factor. Do you want to be a part of an engaged and inclusive team who deliver customer experiences with the highest premium quality? Then apply for the position to become the new Training Admin Support and share your expertise and passion for service!
What awaits you?
The Training Admin Support is responsible to support in areas of reporting, measuring, analysing, and tracking of qualification process steps and qualification KPIs. You will support the Regional Planning and Steering Specialist and in effective management of administration tasks connected to qualification process in all areas of the department.
• Training reporting such as detailed analysis of data (bonus report, dealer dashboard, RS fulfilment etc.)
• Communicate and distribute reports to internal colleagues and external (dealers)
• Support regarding target steering, KPIs and quality processes
• Responsible for dealer invoicing training recharges such as credit notes, reminders, qualify invoicing data and cost ratio steering
• Support purchasing with PR/PO and call-off creation, budget, FC preparations, supplier creation (in collaboration with local purchasing), monitoring of actual cost/purchasing process and regular follow ups
As the Training Admin Support you will have various admin topics. You will support with booking training cars, transportations, work with facility contract management and book extra training locations in our different markets. You will also support in ordering equipment to training centers, add different IT access to our agency and be responsible for maintenance of our Retailer HUB regarding information and communication. You will be working closely with the training department and support them with PowerPoint presentation creation and business transformation topics.
What should you bring along?
• You graduated from Swedish comprehensive school or hold a University 's degree, preferably within Administration, Business or comparable education
• You have at least 3 years of experience working within similar role in a corporate environment
• Business fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written
• Additional Scandinavian languages is seen as an advantage, but not a requirement
• You have great knowledge of MS-office and SAP/IFT applications
• It is a merit if you have knowledge of the automotive sector in terms of processes and products
To be successful in this role you need to be a person who always keep striving for a high level service towards external dealers and internal functions. You are a team-player but also used to work independently to manage and prioritize in a high workflow. We see that you are structured, organized and have great problem-solving abilities. You should have an analytical mindset and impressive communication skills to be able to negotiate and present effectively at all levels.
To succeed in this role, we believe you are:
• Highly administrative and service-minded person
• Be able to quickly familiarize yourself with new systems and work routines
• Great ability to prioritize different tasks during high workload
• A self-motivated team player
What you can look forward to?
Our client is located in Sollentuna/Silverdal and offers the flexibility of hybrid work a few days a week. The premises are modern and include a lunch restaurant as well as access to gym and daily workout sessions. This is a long-term consulting assignment through Jurek Talents, with an intended start ASAP. We offer a permanent employment with an initial probation period at Jurek.
Interested?
Feel free to contact the responsible Consultant Manager Victoria Tjernström at Victoria.tjernstrom@jurek.se
