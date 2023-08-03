Trainer Hvdc Accessories
2023-08-03
Join a diverse and global organization developing, manufacturing and delivering market leading power cable accessories ensuring reliable and long-term performance in power cable systems. The Accessories business line operates from production sites in Sweden and Germany with sales in more than 100 countries.
At NKT, we are all Connectors. We connect to develop leading technologies that enable the world's transition to renewable energy - and we stay connected to grow as people and professionals. As a company, NKT connects a greener world with high-quality power cable technology - designing, manufacturing and installing low-, medium- and high-voltage power cable solutions and accessories that support the green transition. NKT is headquartered in Denmark, employs 4,500 people in more than 15 countries, and realized revenue of EUR 2,1 billion in 2022. We connect a greener world. www.NKT.com
Cable systems are much more than metal covered in plastic. With us, you will build the high-tech technology shaping our future
Contribute to some of our times biggest projects within renewable energy
In this role, you will take lead in trainings for High Voltage DC Accessories in the area of commercial and tender projects. This includes internal and external trainings, as well as providing support during type tests installation and trial installation. You will work closely with the engineering, quality and sales team to pass on relevant information and support in claim investigations in order to make improvements to the products and instructions. In more detail, your daily tasks will include the following:
• Provide training for jointers
• Prepare cable loops and support in the execution of relevant tests
• Work with continuous improvement within the product portfolio - provide knowledge from training and installations
• Installation and supervision of type tests
You will be travelling approximately 90 days per year domestic and international, to other sites within NKT and for trainings on-site in the field.
A great ability to teach and engage others!
To be successful in this role, we believe that you have a high technical understanding and the ability to explain and discuss technical matters with ease to make yourself understood by your audience. Furthermore, you have the ability to motivate and engage others through great teaching skills while remaining professional in your role. Also, you put the customer in focus and have a great sense for service and team-work. Moreover, we believe that your resume includes:
• Min. 3 years of experience from installation of cable accessories
• Fluent in Swedish and English - bonus points for knowledge in German
• Experience with MS Office and SAP or similar - knowledge in CAD is beneficial
Contact and application
NKT is committed to fostering a diverse organization and a culture where people from different backgrounds can thrive and are inspired to perform at their best. We believe that a diverse organization enables sustainable performance, and that an inclusive and welcoming culture makes for a better place to work.
We will review applications continuously but we recommend you to apply no later than the 3rd of September. Be aware that personality and cognitive tests might be included in the recruitment process.
If you have any questions regarding the position, you are very welcome to contact Hiring Manager Frank Wagner, Manager Training and Typetest, frank.wagner@nkt.com
In case you have any inquiries about the recruitment process please reach out to HRBP Sara Karlsson, sara.karlsson@nkt.com
+46 70 202 64 51. Please note that due to the GDPR regulations we cannot accept any applications via e-mail.
