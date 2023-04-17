Trainee within UX/UI for a Digital Transformation Program at Perstorp
2023-04-17
We are looking for talented engineers who are about to, or have recently graduated from different fields of engineering and who want to be part of Perstorp's journey to a more digital future. Take the opportunity to kick-start your career in Perstorp's trainee program with the end goal of being transferred to a permanent position after finishing the 12 month assignment. What are you waiting for? Apply today as we apply continuous selection.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM:
Perstorp is on an exciting journey to become the most sustainable solutions provider in their focus segments, aiming to advance everyday life for the better. As a world leading specialty chemicals innovator, they know little things make a powerful difference. Perstorp is a warm and friendly company where you will have many skilled colleagues around you.
"The ChangeMakers program at Perstorp is a transformative initiative that unites recent graduates from various fields to work towards a common goal. Through projects and bootcamps, participants gain a deep understanding of Perstorp, digital transformation, sustainability, and the chemical industry. This is an amazing opportunity to shape the future of these fields while developing innovative solutions." // James Marden (first year trainee)
As a trainee within our Digital Transformation Trainee Program, you will be at the heart of this exciting change toward an even more digital experience at Perstorp. Together with the trainee team consisting of 5 people, you will together create something completely new and drive the internal digital transformation forward.
We're looking for those who thrive in change and aren't afraid of the unknown. You'll work in a group where everyone has different backgrounds but the same vision - everyone is driven by working in a role where the business meets digitalization and where creative thinking is encouraged. You are offered a tailored trainee program with creative training opportunities every month.
THE IDEAL CANDIDATE:
To qualify for the trainee program, we believe that you are newly graduated and holding a Master 's Degree of Science in Data and AI, Data Analyst, Business Design, Software Engineering and Management, Interaction Design, Chemical Engineering or similar.
Genuine interest in management and digitalization.
Entrepreneurial, communicative and creative.
Fluent in spoken and written English.
Meritorious experience:
Have a background in the field of chemistry.
Relevant work experience in addition to your studies.
ABOUT THE COMPANY:
Perstorp is a global family of scientists, engineers and business professionals with a track record of more than 140 years of pursuing sustainable progress. Although present in many countries, we are considered a small company, believing that every individual, every action, every product, every little thing we do, can change things. Wants to know more about Perstorp? Click here.
ABOUT THE ASSIGNMENT:
This is a consulting assignment meaning you will initially be employed by Friday. The ambition is for the assignment to result in a permanent employment at Perstorp in October 2024.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
Start date: End of August 2023.
Work extent: Full time.
Location: Gothenburg/Stenungsund, flexible remote. Travel will be included.
Point of contact: Gabriella Bergström, gabriella@friday.se
ABOUT FRIDAY:
By being a partner to our clients and candidates, we strive to find the best match for you both. We achieve this by really getting to know our clients and candidate's needs! Of course, we will ensure that requirements and skillsets match. But above all, we focus on the importance to find harmony between values and corporate culture which both candidate and client considers optimal.
Our passion is to help people find their dream job within the IT & Tech field. This ambition is a big part of the reason why Friday was founded, aiming to find that work place that workplace that gives you the Friday feeling - every day!
We mainly focusing on young engineers who are at the beginning of their careers or soon graduating from university within the IT and Technology field. Our belief is that people reach their fullest potential when looking forward to going to work each day. "Friday - everyday", how about that? Ersättning
