Trainee, CB Global Sales & Marketing
Cargotec Sweden AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Ljungby Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Ljungby
2024-02-22
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Alvesta
, Värnamo
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Cargotec Sweden AB i Ljungby
, Älmhult
, Hylte
, Markaryd
, Växjö
eller i hela Sverige
Kalmar keeps global trade moving. Our innovative solutions contribute to every fourth container movement in the world and help transform the future of cargo handling. We believe in collaboration, delivering on our promises and that people make the difference.
Do you want to make your next move count? With us, you can.
We are seeking a motivated trainee to join our Counter Balanced (CB) Division located in Ljungby, Sweden, offering potential for a hybrid work arrangement from three to six months. As a trainee, you will report directly to the Head of Global Sales.
This role presents an excellent opportunity to gain experience to Global Sales, Marketing, and Product Management, tailored to your studies and interests.
Main Task and Responsibilities
In this position you will collaborate with CB Global Sales to conduct customer satisfaction analysis, develop sales tools, and provide comprehensive support. Support the Marketing function through event coordination, social media management, website upkeep, and related activities. Also, assist Product Management in updating product information across brochures and online platforms.
What you'll need to succeed
Proficiency in English, both written and spoken
Pursuing a University degree, preferably in Economics, Marketing, or Business
Demonstrated ability in business development, preferably within similar industries.
The following are considered assets:
Familiarity with Sales Force
Strong interest in digital marketing
Proficiency in Adobe Photoshop and CMS (EPI).
You have strong collaboration capabilities and effective networking skills as well as change management and personnel management. You are a strong communicator, business driven and fluent in English, both written and spoken.
You will be part of
We believe in our people as it is our people who really make the difference. We always work in close collaboration with our customers, deliver on our promises and never walk away no matter how big the challenge. We succeed because we do it together.
Interested to join?
For further information please contact Caesar Friberg Jonsson, Management Trainee, Counter Balanced, by email at caesar.friberg.jonsson@kalmarglobal.com
We will start reviewing and interviewing the applicants already during the application period, so be quick and apply already now, but no later than by 10.03.2024. We hope that our trainees will join us in May latest, but in this position you may start even earlier! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-03-10 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Cargotec Sweden AB
(org.nr 556014-5418), https://www.cargotec.com/
Movägen 1 (visa karta
)
341 81 LJUNGBY Arbetsplats
Cargotec Sweden Kontakt
Caesar Friberg Jonsson caesar.friberg.jonsson@kalmarglobal.com Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Cargotec Sweden AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8490552