Trainee BIM Engineer
2025-05-01
JOB TITLE: BIM Engineer
ROLE PURPOSE
Reporting to the Lead MEP Co-ordinator the BIM engineer has responsibility for delivering all 3D and 2D co-ordination milestones on each project. The role of the BIM engineer is project specific and all engineers to be based on site within a BIM environment when requested. When not working on a specific project the BIM engineer will be based within their Business Unit office and report to the Lead MEP Co-ordinator. They may need to assist with other smaller projects and produce tender information.
KEY FUNCTIONS
• Support the project team with regard to all co-ordination deliverables
• Delivering all 3D and 2D deliverables set by the BIM lead
• Assisting the Project BIM Lead with production of 2D co-ordination and installation drawings
• Assisting the Project BIM Lead with 3D elements needed for design and co-ordination
• Supporting all parties working within the BIM process
• Working within a team environment help to achieve efficient project delivery
KEY TASKS, ACTIVITIES, RESPONSIBILITIES & ACCOUNTABILITIES
Project Delivery
• Detailing of 3D elements needed for design and co-ordination
• Production of 3D model files through Revit and where needed Plant 3D and CADworx
• Production of 2D co-ordination and installation drawings
• Ensuring that detailed model files are co-ordinated and clash free by clashing against federated model on a constant basis (every 30min)
• Taking direct instructions from BIM lead on all design issues
• Clash detection of submitted files
• Daily building of federated model
• Ensure all files submitted in correct format
• Attend weekly co-ordination meetings when requested
• Support all parties working within the BIM process
• Assist with clash resolutions on site
• Verification and preparation of layout drawings to meet contract requirements
• Confers with project engineer and project management staff to resolve problems and explain drawings to production or construction teams and providing adjustments as necessary
• Production of all verified record drawings
• Site surveying & verification including point cloud scanning and total station operation
• Updating and administrating of all co-ordination documents registers and drawings
• Assist with tenders and other drawing requirements from the business unit.
BIM Development
1. Work within a designated project working as part of a project team
2. Gain knowledge of mechanical & electrical systems with regard to 3D co-ordination
3. Develop knowledge of onsite co-ordination, fabrication and construction
4. Attend co-ordination meetings and develop communication skills
5. Move to a Project BIM lead position when the opportunity arises and deemed ready by the Lead MEP Co-ordinator
The above list of tasks, activities, responsibilities and accountabilities is not exclusive or exhaustive and the post holder will be required to undertake such tasks as may reasonably be expected within the scope and grading of the post. Job descriptions will be regularly reviewed to ensure they are an accurate representation of the post.
ESSENTIAL BASIC EXPERIENCES/QUALIFICATIONS:
• A degree in Engineering, Architecture or Design
• A minimum of 2 years' experience within a BIM\Co-ordination role
• Strong communication and organisational skills
• Ability to work under pressure and to short deadlines
COMPETENCIES TO BE DEMONSTRATED:
• Results Orientation
• Commercial Acumen
• Customer Service/Relationship Builder
• Innovates and Improves Processes
• Attention to Detail
• Resilience and Positivism
