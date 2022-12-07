Train System Engineer - 400990
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
If you're ambitious, driven and team-spirited, this is your opportunity to build a career as a Train System Engineer based in Västerås, Sweden. In addition, this position will allow regular business trips within the Nordic region and Europe.
Your mission?
As Train System Engineer you are responsible for delivering the engineering scope in bids and customer contracts in the upgrade and refurbishment business.
Your responsabilities?
Concept development and technical description in bids and projects
Requirements management, compliance solution and verification & validation programme
Technical Investigations and estimations
Technical Supplier cooperation and customer interaction
Internal and external deliverables related to system responsibility and bid/contract phase
Technical and project specific documentation i.e., Engineering Specifications, Test Programs, Test Reports, Risk assessments.
Your profile?
For this role you have:
university diploma in relevant engineering fields
awareness of alignment to European legislation,standards and norms in an industry area
experience of running through an Engineering development process for functional Systems
3-5 years of relevant experience
Alstom is the leading company in the mobility sector, solving the most interesting challenges for tomorrow's mobility. That's why we value inquisitive and innovative people who are passionate about working together to reinvent mobility, making it smarter and more sustainable. Day after day, we are building an agile, inclusive and responsible culture, where a diverse group of people are offered opportunities to learn, grow and advance in their careers, with options across functions and geographic locations. Are you ready to join a truly international community of great people on a challenging journey with a tangible impact and purpose?
Equal opportunity statement:
Alstom is an equal opportunity employer committed to creating an inclusive working environment where all our employees are encouraged to reach their full potential, and individual differences are valued and respected. All qualified applicants are considered for employment without regard to race, colour, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, disability status, or any other characteristic protected by local law.
