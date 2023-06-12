Trafikskadehandläggare
2023-06-12
Gilbarco Veeder-Root AB is the world leader in refueling and payment solutions for gas stations. We provide and install tank equipment, pumps, sales systems and monitoring systems and take overall responsibility for servicing these for our customers.
Gilbarco Veeder-Root AB is part of the Vontier Group. Read more about us: https://www.gilbarco.com/eu/sv/
We are looking for a collegaue in the Traffic damage team that supports our Swedish and Norwegian operations.
As a Damage Coordinator with us at Gilbarco Veeder-Root AB, you get the opportunity for a stimulating work where you are offered to help strengthen our team for customer support
To support you, there is a stable company that is the world leader in the industry. Together, we strive to continue to deliver the highest quality service to ensure that our customer satisfaction is top notch.
About the role:
In the role as Damage Coordinator, you will have responsibility to handle insurance claims for customer to maximize customer satisfaction and cost optimization through the different Traffic damage flows. Together with us, you will be able to take a lot of initiatives as well as working independently and in a team.
You are offered:
• A team with driven colleagues
• Continuous and close cooperation with the management
• A corporate culture that gives you a great opportunity to make a difference and develop yourself
Tasks:
• Traffic Damage administration
• Coordinate Subcontractors if needed
• Insurance company interactions
• Documentation
• Invoicing
• Communication between project/sales and service teams
During a working day, for example, you will:
• Investigate new traffic damages
• Handle incoming emails and calls
• Report and analyse the different status of traffic damages
• Work with backlog and KPI's in excel
• Invoice the approved claims
• Collect documentation
We are looking for you with the following background:
To succeed in the role, we see that you have experience of customer service from before and an interest in technology and genuine interest in people. We are happy to see that you have an administrative background and a good habit of communicate and collaborate with different types of people. In addition to Swedish and understanding Norwegian, you have good knowledge of English. To cope with the work, we see that you have a very good computer habit, and we think that you like to turn things around and look for information to find solutions and answers. To thrive in the company, we believe that you are thorough, structured and a problem solver. You like to work in many parallel processes at the same time and at a high pace. We see an applicant who is curious and proactive, that wants to develop together with the company.
Send in your application to erika.rondal@gilbarco.com
. Recrutiment process is ongoing, so send in your application already today.
Location: Bromma, Sweden.
Start: According to notice period.
Scope: Full time employement
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-07-12
E-post: erika.rondal@gilbarco.com
