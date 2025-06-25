Trade & Transportation Specialist
ABB AB / Logistikjobb / Västerås Visa alla logistikjobb i Västerås
2025-06-25
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries outrun - leaner and cleaner. Here, progress is an expectation - for you, your team, and the world. As a global market leader, we'll give you what you need to make it happen. It won't always be easy, growing takes grit. But at ABB, you'll never run alone. Run what runs the world.
This Position reports to:
Planning & Fulfillment Manager
Your Role: Own the Challenge
As a Trade & Transportation Specialist you will play a vital role for ABB Robotics. You will be a key player in local transport and warehousing management and supporting the trade compliance officer. You will take the lead in planning, executing, and monitoring logistics operations within the local unit, with a strong focus on inbound transportation and external warehouse management. A key part of your role will be driving continuous improvement initiatives to enhance the efficiency and quality of transport and warehousing processes. You'll manage operational relationships with transport and warehouse suppliers, ensuring effective plans and processes are in place. Monitoring key performance indicators such as transportation costs and CO2 emissions will be essential to support accountability and performance improvements. You'll also oversee daily import and export shipments, ensuring smooth customs clearance through collaboration with appointed customs brokers. Applying relevant customs procedures accurately and maintaining up-to-date data in local trade and customs systems will be part of your daily routine. Additionally, you'll be responsible for reviewing and executing product classifications in accordance with Tulltaxan, ensuring all documentation is correct. Clear and effective communication with customs authorities and suppliers will be vital to ensure seamless transport and customs operations.
Qualifications
Degree in Engineering, Economics, Logistics, or equivalent work experience.
Work experience in supply chain management, transportation, customs, or related fields, preferably within the manufacturing industry.
Strong sense of ownership, attention to detail, and a self-driven personality.
Ability to lead activities, demonstrating a results-oriented mindset and effective problem-solving skills.
Proficiency with Excel and SAP is preferred.
Good communication and presentation skills, both in English and Swedish.
Why ABB?
We empower you to take initiative, challenge ideas, and lead with confidence. You'll grow through meaningful work, continuous learning, and support that's tailored to your goals. Every idea you share and every action you take contributes to something bigger.
Join us. Be part of the team where progress happens, industries transform, and your work shapes the world. Run What Runs the World.
More about us
ABB Robotics is a leading supplier of industrial robots and robot software, equipment and complete application solutions. We are a trusted partner who continues to redefine robotics automation, with a focus on collaborative solutions, which allow humans to work safely alongside robots without the need for barriers.
Recruiting Manager Alaa Ibrahim, +46 722 08 02 07, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives: Sveriges Ingenjörer: Pia Sandström, +46 725 25 90 30; Ledarna: Lenny Larsson, +46 706 32 85 47; Unionen: Roger L. Gustavsson, +46 730 30 30 36. Talent Partner: Anna Nordlund
We look forward to reading your application in PDF format. Last day to apply is July, 11. Please note that the interview process is ongoing, apply now to secure your spot in the recruitment process!
Please note that to be eligible for employment at ABB Sweden, you will need to pass our pre-employment screening steps. This includes a reference check, a drug test, and could also include an extended background check.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
We value people from different backgrounds. Could this be your story? Apply today or visit www.abb.com
to read more about us and learn about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903)
Hydrovägen 10 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Västerås, Hydrovägen 10 Jobbnummer
9404099