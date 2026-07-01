Trade & Transportation Administrator
Avaron AB / Speditörsjobb / Malmö Visa alla speditörsjobb i Malmö
2026-07-01
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Avaron AB i Malmö
, Lund
, Landskrona
, Helsingborg
, Hässleholm
eller i hela Sverige
About the Company
At Avaron, you get the security of permanent employment combined with the variety of working at different customers. We place specialists across everything from tech, IT and industry to project management and business support – and whatever the assignment, you have a consultant manager who is there for you and your development.
About the Role
You will take on a key role in keeping goods moving through a complex industrial supply chain where quality, compliance and cost control all matter. The work spans both inbound and outbound flows, and you will help ensure that transport operations run smoothly from documentation and invoice validation to supplier coordination and process follow-up.
You will work in a cross-functional logistics environment with close collaboration across manufacturing, planning and procurement. The role gives you a broad end-to-end perspective covering transportation, freight forwarding and warehousing, while also giving you the chance to improve processes, systems and master data in day-to-day operations. It is a great fit if you enjoy combining operational ownership with continuous improvement in an international logistics setting.
Job DescriptionYou will plan, execute and monitor transport activities to support efficient and high-quality operations.
You will create, review and maintain transportation documentation, making sure it is complete and compliant.
You will coordinate daily operational dialogue with transport suppliers and help drive transport-related plans and processes.
You will validate transportation invoices and help ensure clear allocation and visibility of logistics costs.
You will optimize transport flows by selecting suitable transport options and applying consolidation strategies when relevant.
You will contribute to the end-to-end logistics process across transportation, freight forwarding and warehousing together with internal stakeholders.
You will archive transport documentation in line with internal requirements and external regulations.
You will support continuous improvements in transport activities to increase efficiency and strengthen ways of working.
You will help resolve issues with logistics providers, including service quality and claims handling, and follow up on agreed actions.
You will contribute to supplier performance reviews and support the implementation of improved processes, systems and master data management.
RequirementsFluent Swedish and English.
Experience with TMS systems, with nShift being relevant in this environment.
Valid certification in dangerous goods handling (ADR, IMDG, and IATA).
Ability to work hands-on with transportation documentation and ensure compliance with internal and external regulations.
Experience coordinating with transport suppliers and supporting operational transport activities.
Ability to validate transportation invoices and follow up transport-related costs.
Understanding of Health, Safety and Environment concepts, reporting and risks.
Nice to haveRelevant product knowledge.
What We OfferPermanent employment at Avaron AB
Occupational pension
Wellness allowance of SEK 5,000 per year
Application
Selections are made on an ongoing basis – apply as soon as you can. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "teamtailor-8003280-2080867". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avaron AB
(org.nr 559175-4279), https://jobs.avaron.se
SJ Lounge Malmö (visa karta
)
211 20 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
9987862