Trade Compliance Specialist
Atlas Copco Industrial technique AB / Speditörsjobb / Nacka
2025-07-09
As Trade Compliance Specialist, you are working in a team of 2 people, reporting to the Trade Compliance Lead. You will be responsible for export and import compliance policies and procedures within Atlas Copco Industrial Technique, ITBA.
The position emphasizes import/export compliance issues that may arise and includes interaction with internal legal counsel and government officials as well as cooperation with R&D, sourcing, production units and customer centers.
The position involves day-to-day work as well as work of strategic nature.
Mission/Responsibilities:
Continue to develop and improve the Internal Compliance Program, including export/import policies and procedures for ITBA
Make sure exports/imports take place compliantly, meeting corporate compliance standards as well as legal requirements.
Conduct regular assessments to identify risks and corrective actions
Analyze, monitor, communicate and implement updates in customs legislations and international trade legislations
Drive change management within ITBA on global trade compliance through education of other functions
Develop a Trade Compliance Training Program including developing and delivering training packages
Provide advisory support to ensure that all applicable items are classified for export and import in accordance to existing regulations e.g. Country of Origin, HS codes and ECCNs
Export license determination and applications
Screening against Denied Party Listing
Knowledge/Experience:
You have approximately 5 years' work experience within trade compliance.
Strong working knowledge and experience applying EU/US or other international customs and export control laws and regulations, familiar with HS, ECCN and sanction classifications.
Experience of working with Denied Party Screening.
Demonstrated ability to focus on project work and efficiently bring projects to completion.
Strong written and verbal communication skills (Swedish and English).
Advanced experience with MS Office, specifically MS Excel.
SAP GTS knowledge and experience is a plus
Educational requirements:
A completed Bachelor's/Master Degree or similar in a relevant field (International Business and Trade, Logistics, etc.).
Personality requirements:
As a person you are structured with attention to details and are having strong analytical skills. You are a flexible team player and motivator with leadership skills and ability to lead and train cross-functional teams. Furthermore you are self-driven with proven ability to work on multiple tasks and must possess ability to make sound judgments with confidence.
What you can expect from us :
At Atlas Copco, we have a friendly, family-like atmosphere and a culture known for respectful interaction, ethical behavior and integrity. We offer opportunities to grow and develop, as well as potential to see your ideas realized and make an impact. As part of the Atlas Copco Group, you have access to global job opportunities.
Listen to our co-workers what it is like to work for Atlas Copco Industrial Technique. You find a 15 min podcast here (in Swedish): Co-workers about their job in Atlas Copco
Additional information
Our office is situated in Sickla, Stockholm.
The selection process will be ongoing and the position may be filled before the last application date, so don't hesitate to apply!
