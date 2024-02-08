Trade Compliance Officer at ABB Sweden
2024-02-08
Take the next step in your career at ABB, working in a team that is dedicated to creating a future where innovative digital technologies allow greater access to cleaner energy.
At ABB, we have the clear goal of driving diversity and inclusion across all dimensions: gender, LGBTQ+, abilities, ethnicity and generations. Together, we are embarking on a journey where each and every one of us, individually and collectively, welcomes and celebrates individual differences.
The mission of the Trade Compliance Officer (TCO) is to support the business in ensuring that all business transactions are aligned with laws and regulations, and with ABB trade policies and guidelines. The mission is also to provide business colleagues with hands-on guidance in complying with trade-related requirements and in pursuing strategic trade objectives. TCO is the single point of contact for trade-related matters towards multiple stakeholders and authorities. The responsibility covers daily trade operations as well as development, training, and implementation of trade-related initiatives supporting the business.
ABB is establishing a world class Trade Compliance organization, implementing many initiatives to improve the work related to this area. This is an interesting role where structured approach and quality-centric mindset is needed. If you enjoy development, support a quality approach, and are driven by building strong relationships with business colleagues, then this is a great opening for you! This role will support the Process Control Platform (PCP) organization in ABB Sweden Process Automation in customs and export control & sanctions compliance related questions. When you take on this position, you will become a part of the Swedish Planning and Fulfillment (P&F) Center within PCP reporting directly to the P&F Center manager, while at the same time working closely together with the other TCO's within the ABB SE Trade Compliance network.
Your responsibilities
Support the Process Control Platform organization in ABB Sweden Process Automation in questions related to customs compliance and export control & sanctions
Support with information and training regarding laws and regulations, existing and new ABB procedures and guidelines
Daily reviewing and analyzing blocked transactions in SAP GTS Compliance (GTS = Global Trade Services)
Support with applications to customs authorities and other applicable authorities
Execution of trade compliance reviews/audits in the business areas
Collaborate with the Product Classification Engineers (PCE) regarding customs and export control classification
Be part of the ABB local and global trade compliance community
Live ABB's core values of courage and care, which means taking responsibility for your own actions while caring for your colleagues and the business
Your background
Master's degree or equivalent experience
Good understanding of end-to-end sales processes, risk management and logistics
Good knowledge of customs, sanctions and export control laws and regulations
Ability and willingness to learn
Manage assignments with limited direct supervision
Sufficient seniority to effectively communicate across all levels of the business
Business mindset, strong sense of ownership, sense of details and self-drive personality
Team player with good communication skills, capable of communicating in English and Swedish, both verbally and in writing
Knowledge in customs and export control classification
Good to have: Basic technical knowledge of some of the ABB product portfolio
More about us
Bring your very own sense of pride and purpose as you help us drive forward the Fourth Industrial Revolution - creating a sustainable future for our planet, and your career. Join ABB and harness the power of our diverse global network, as you collaborate with and learn from our world-class teams. Above all, challenge yourself every day. Let's write the future, together.
Recruiting Manager, Henrik Larsson, +46 761 44 98 94, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Mikael Blomqvist, +46 768 06 00 11; Leaders: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Medina Jakupovic, +46 724 64 46 98. We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Apply today and help us change together the course of an entire industry. Please note that interviews will be held on an ongoing basis, last day to apply is however the 6th of March, 2024.
Welcome to apply!
We look forward to receiving your application (PDF documents submitted in English are appreciated). If you want to discover more about ABB, take another look at our website www.abb.com.
