Trade Compliance Analyst
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag / Organisationsutvecklarjobb / Nacka Visa alla organisationsutvecklarjobb i Nacka
2026-07-01
, Kristinehamn
, Karlskoga
, Storfors
, Lekeberg
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag i Nacka
Are you motivated by turning complex trade requirements into practical ways of working that make a real difference in the business? We are looking for a Trade Compliance Analyst to join Global Sourcing and help shape how trade compliance is embedded across sourcing and logistics. This is a newly shaped, hands-on role where you will build structure, collaborate across functions, make things happen, and help the business navigate an increasingly complex international trade landscape.
Your role
As Trade Compliance Analyst, you will help ensure that our global sourcing and logistics activities comply with international trade, customs, sanctions, and export control regulations. You will translate regulatory requirements into clear plans, processes, data, and actions that support business continuity, risk management, and sustainable growth.
You will work in a global environment, collaborating closely with sourcing teams, logistics, R&D, legal and compliance functions, and business stakeholders across several divisions. The role is placed in Global Sourcing and also supports Global Logistics, giving you a broad view of the business and the opportunity to influence how trade compliance is embedded in daily operations.
In this role, you will:
Lead and support trade compliance projects and assignments, including aligning ways of working across divisions.
Monitor, interpret, and communicate changes in global trade legislation, sanctions, tariffs, customs regulations, and geopolitical developments, while supporting scenario planning for trade-related risks.
Develop, implement, and improve trade compliance processes, standards, controls, and practical guidance for sourcing and logistics.
Act as an escalation point for trade-related supply chain issues, extraordinary events, item release constraints, and delivery-related compliance questions.
Work with compliance data, reporting, customer questionnaires, internal risk control, and follow-up, while building knowledge and confidence across the organization.
To succeed, you will need
We believe your mindset is just as important as your experience. You are proactive, analytical, and comfortable working in a role where not everything is fully defined. You ask the right questions and enjoy turning complexity into progress together with others.
Experience from trade compliance, customs, export control, supply chain, sourcing, logistics, or another relevant operational environment.
The ability to understand regulatory or compliance requirements and translate them into practical actions, processes, and follow-up.
Strong analytical, problem-solving, and project leadership skills, with the ability to work with data, assess risks, and drive initiatives across functions.
Clear communication and stakeholder management skills, combined with curiosity, courage, and a collaborative approach when working with different functions, cultures, and perspectives.
If you do not meet every requirement but believe this role could be a good match for your experience, motivation, and way of working, we would still like to hear from you.
In return, we offer
At Atlas Copco, you will join a collaborative and innovative culture where your work has real business impact. In this role, you will help shape practical ways of working for trade compliance and contribute to a stronger, more resilient global supply chain.
A global role with an impact on business continuity, risk management, and supply chain resilience.
The chance to shape a newly developed role and influence how trade compliance is embedded in the business.
A learning-oriented environment with cross-functional collaboration and opportunities to grow within a global industrial organization.
Job location
This position is based in Stockholm, Sweden. You will collaborate with colleagues and stakeholders globally, and occasional international travel may be part of the role.
Contact information
We will start reviewing applications after the summer period and aim to provide an update from mid-August. If you have questions about the role or the recruitment process, please contact Hanna Andersson, Talent Acquisition Specialist (hanna.andersson@atlascopco.com
)
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Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-15 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Atlas Copco Industrial Technique Aktiebolag
(org.nr 556044-9893)
Sickla Industriväg 15 (visa karta
)
131 54 NACKA Arbetsplats
Atlas Copco Industrial Technique AB Jobbnummer
9988141