Trade Analyst
2023-07-14
Our organization
In Customs, Trade & Export Control we deliver services enabling international trade from the classification of the product to the delivery of the product to the customer. We work to secure compliance towards customs legislation and prepare for the use of free-trade agreements. We have a global coverage for the Volvo Group.
As the global trade situation is in constant change which is one driver to keep our eyes and ears open to the world around us, we strive for an innovative and diverse workplace, exercising the Volvo Group values with a high focus on customer success.
This is us, your new team:
Our team in EMEA Master Data ensures that master data needed for customs clearance, trade compliance and export control are compliant, quality assured and readily available when needed in our processes and by our stakeholders.
The need for master data services is steadily increasing which means we are challenged to change and adopt new ways of working in order to meet the future needs.
We handle vast amounts of data and data analytics skills are important for all our team members.
We develop digital tools to support the business to find trade opportunities and we actively support trade optimization. We are experts in our field and with great teamwork we are building the foundation for customs and trade within Volvo Group.
You will be part of an open, friendly and skilled team consisting of passionate people. Knowledge sharing and openness are key characteristics in our team.
Do you want to be part of improving Global Trade for the Volvo Group? Here is your chance, in this exciting role as Trade Analyst. With us, you can make a difference and see your improvements become a reality!
Job Description:
How do you work as a Trade Analyst in our team?
The Global Trade platform is continuously evolving making it important for us at Volvo to monitor and proactively act on changes. It 's key to work closely with all our stakeholders to secure a harmonized way of working. Areas like electrical trucks/buses/machines as well as Free trade is high on the agenda, and we are here to support with finding optimized trade solutions.
HOW we work is evolving. The majority of companies are on a transformation journey towards more digital ways of working, so is Volvo. How can we make use of all the data we have in a way that contributes to improving our business? You will be part of this journey with us, and your drive and curiosity will help us to move forward
Who are we looking for?
Are you great at building networks? Does other people listen to what you have to say? Do you rather use data like facts and figures than feelings to make your case? Then we are closing into the role of a Trade analyst.
In this role your analytical mindset and skills will be key to success. Reaching out to colleagues around the world is natural for you and your ability to communicate and network will give you the extra support you need to deliver results.
We believe that curiosity to learn and build new knowledge and having an internal drive are personality traits that will suit you well in this role. We are on a transformation journey together where you will be an important player to shape the future.
Required knowledge/experience
A BSc or MSc in Engineering, Logistics or Business Administration
Minimum 5 years of previous working experience in Customs, Trade & Export
Control
Proficiency in English is required, both verbally and written, French is a merit
Location:
Sweden (Gothenburg), Belgium (Oostakker), France (Lyon)
Curious, and have some questions? Contact me!
Veerle Van Hauwaert, Head of Master Data EMEA
Phone: +32 477 48 63 36
Linda Skår Waldman, Global HRBP
Phone +46 73 902 44 44
Are we a perfect match?
So, if you are a person who is flexible, embraces opportunities and is ready to take
action? Then we are hoping to hear from you!
At Volvo Group, we draw our strength from diversity, and we believe that a work environment and culture that is inclusive, equitable and diverse is key to success, attractivity and wellbeing. We welcome and encourage all applications regardless of gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, cultural background, religion, or belief. We embrace individuality and value each colleague for who they are.
This is a great opportunity to develop in a unique role, please give me a call if you are curious to know more!
I am looking forward to your application!
