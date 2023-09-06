Traction Validation Manager - 427435
2023-09-06
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide.
Could you be our new Traction Validation Manager based in Västerås, Sweden?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your application expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Claes Lindskog (Head of Traction Systems in Västerås) and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
You'll help us ensure testing and validation of railway traction drivelines for all customers, best in class, as well as lead and manage a team of direct reporting test engineers and drive a state-of-the-art laboratory.
We'll look to you for:
Being the direct line manager of approx. 15 persons at site, including several engineering experts.
Developing and maintaining the laboratory, including managing a quality system for lab accreditation as per ISO17025.
Leading and driving the team to ensure all the testing activities are done efficiently, safe and on time.
Interacting both with external and internal customers.
The team is a unique validation cornerstone and vital for entire the traction system development and the deliveries have to be on time and to the highest standards.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Master's degree in engineering, such as Electrical Engineering, Technical Physics or equivalent
An experienced engineer with a background from electrical traction systems or similar fields, and hardware testing
Cross functional knowledge from control functionality to power converter engineering
A strong, driven and experienced team leader
Fluency in Swedish and English at a business level is essential
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our activity-based working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone.
