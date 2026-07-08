Traction System Engineer
Alstom Transport AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Västerås Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-08
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alstom Transport AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
, Upplands-Bro
, Södertälje
eller i hela Sverige
Alstom
Req ID:513050
At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, 80,000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Traction System Engineer in Västerås, Sweden we're looking for?
Your future role
You will define the architecture, the functionalities of the traction drives or auxiliary converter systems. You will also technically lead the engineering studies in order to reach performances in compliance with the technical requirements.
We'll look to you for
Collects external (customer, standards) and internal (rolling stock) requirements, allocates them to the technical teams.
Defines the architecture and functionalities of the traction drive or auxiliary converter system, taking as input the external requirements as well as internal ones
Ensures consistency and compatibility between all traction or auxiliary functions specifications by verifying every functional requirement specification and every component specification and by participating to all design reviews
Defines together with the validation team the traction or auxiliary validation strategy
Defines and participates in combined system type test and the commissioning of the train.
Participates in technical meetings with customer in order to provide support to the Sub-System Manager and / or Project Engineering Managers
Analyses technical issues and proposes solutions during the commissioning and the reliability growth phase
Provides Return of Experience to be implemented in Reference Solutions.
Contributes to the RoE committee and documentation updates.
All about you
Master's degree in Electrical Engineering or an equivalent, providing a robust academic foundation for advanced engineering responsibilities.
Analytical, structured, and methodical approach, with the ability to assess complex systems at both architectural and detailed technical levels.
Strong experience in the electrical dimensioning of power electronic systems, ideally gained in roles requiring technical leadership, expert judgment, and adherence to industry standards.
Strong collaboration skills and high standard of professional communication, enabling effective interaction with cross‐functional stakeholders.
You are fluent in English, and proficiency in Swedish is considered an advantage
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey – the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for railways.
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 70+ countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-07 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
Banmatarvägen 1 (visa karta
)
721 36 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9997074