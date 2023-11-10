Traction Sub-System Skill Leader - 439315
2023-11-10
Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Our product portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, and trams to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Joining us means joining a caring, responsible, and innovative company where more than 70,000 people lead the way to greener and smarter mobility, worldwide
Could you be our new Traction Sub-System Skill Leader based in Västerås, Sweden?
Your future role
Get onboard and apply your application expertise in a new cutting-edge field. You'll report to Natalie Åsbrink (Traction Sub-System Team Manager) and work alongside passionate, motivated and dedicated teammates.
You'll be responsible for the methodology and the technical development of engineering community. The skill leader is ensuring the respect of the application of the best practice and the training/support to be at the requested level of competencies
We'll look to you:
To define best practices in his domain and to spread them in the engineering community
To create, update and deploy the knowledge guidelines, the tools and the templates of deliverables
To create and update the template of the design review check-list
To chair the design reviews in his domain
To approve the technical solutions by participating to the system design review
To define and monitor the evolution of standards and regulation impacting his domain
To insure the technical quality of the deliverables produced by the engineers of the domain by reviewing and signing those deliverables
Part of the job also includes validation activities:
Check that requirements (safety related as well as non-safety related) has been satisfied, validating traceability between requirement and respective evidence, in order to demonstrate that the system meet the specific requirements for which it was designed. This includes participation in performing lab and/or field testing. Validator could add any test or analysis if he/she considers is necessary.
Check that Safety evidences are consistent with required safety integrity level and correctly identified & controlled.
Participate in Hazard analysis and risk evaluation.
Check Verification Process has produced all outputs explained in the Verification Plan
Generate the Validation Report compiling all the evidences found and concluding the validity of the project for the intended use.
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering degree
5-10 years of experience in the domain
Experience in railway signaling and RAMS&Validation.
Specialized or cross-functional knowledge / relevant experience - Company main procedures (or similar from other companies).
Fluent in English
Things you'll enjoy
Join us on a life-long transformative journey - the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our activity-based working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognizes your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension).
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
