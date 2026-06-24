Traction Product Lead - 511138
Alstom Transport AB / Chefsjobb / Västerås Visa alla chefsjobb i Västerås
2026-06-24
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At Alstom, we understand transport networks and what moves people. From high-speed trains, metros, monorails, and trams, to turnkey systems, services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility, we offer our diverse customers the broadest portfolio in the industry. Every day, more than 80 000 colleagues lead the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, connecting cities as we reduce carbon and replace cars.
Could you be the full-time Traction Product Lead in Västerås we're looking for?
Your future role
Take on a new challenge and apply your technical leadership and product development expertise in a cutting-edge field. You'll work alongside collaborative and innovative teammates.
You'll play a key role as Traction Product Lead of our Traction Reference Products within the Product and Bid Engineering function, making a tangible impact on sustainable mobility. Day-to-day, you'll work closely with teams across the business (such as R&D, product management, and tendering teams), ensure alignment with market requirements, managing product definitions and development, among other responsibilities.
You'll specifically take care of defining the Traction Reference Products based on System family and market needs. Using our TC1500 Product Platform framework, and ensure optimized re-use between the Traction System Families.
We'll look to you for:
Collecting and validating market requirements according to needs from the Traction System Families
Adhering to the Alstom generic rules for product interfaces to vehicles as well as other generic transversal requirements
Develop Reference Products using the TC1500 Platform framework
Initiate Platform development when needed
Initiate and monitor R&D Reference Product developments in line with DFQ schedules
Defining the variability within the Reference Products
Manage the Reference Products definition from requirements to fully verified and validated product throughout its entire lifecyle until phase-out or transfer.
Apply version handling of the Reference Products through Change and Configuration management
Reviewing Reference Product configurations in tendered solutions
Participating in Design Reviews and Gate Reviews to ensure quality and consistency
All about you
We value passion and attitude over experience. That's why we don't expect you to have every single skill. Instead, we've listed some that we think will help you succeed and grow in this role:
Engineering degree
Experience in the railway industry
Understanding of product development and management processes
Familiarity with DFQ schedules and change management processes
Fluency in English (Swedish is an advantage but not required)
Strong organizational, communication, and team leadership skills
Ability to manage stakeholders effectively
Things you'll enjoy Join us on a life-long transformative journey – the rail industry is here to stay, so you can grow and develop new skills and experiences throughout your career. You'll also:
Enjoy stability, challenges and a long-term career free from boring daily routines
Work with new security standards for rail signalling
Collaborate with transverse teams and helpful colleagues
Contribute to innovative projects
Utilise our flexible and inclusive working environment
Steer your career in whatever direction you choose across functions and countries
Benefit from our investment in your development, through award-winning learning
Progress towards senior leadership roles or other exciting opportunities
Benefit from a fair and dynamic reward package that recognises your performance and potential, plus comprehensive and competitive social coverage (life, medical, pension)
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
You don't need to be a train enthusiast to thrive with us. We guarantee that when you step onto one of our trains with your friends or family, you'll be proud. If you're up for the challenge, we'd love to hear from you!
Important to note
As a global business, we're an equal-opportunity employer that celebrates diversity across the 63 countries we operate in. We're committed to creating an inclusive workplace for everyone. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alstom Transport AB
(org.nr 556058-9094)
721 73 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Alstom Sweden Jobbnummer
9977832