Track & Trace Marking Specialist
2024-02-26
Join our engineering team and make a difference within track & trace!
We are looking for a Track and Trace Marking Specialist with focus on product marking and information flow throughout the supply chain.
Why Track & Trace?
T&T is becoming increasingly more important across industries, partly to ensure an authentic and safe product for the consumer, and partly as an information carrier for consumers regarding our CO2 footprint and the origin of the product.
We see innovation as an exciting and important part of our work, and our road map includes exploring how all data in T&T systems can be used together with Industry 4.0/Smart manufacturing and Product Digital Passport.
Are you the one?
In the role of Track and Trace Marking Specialist, you will build strong expertise in data carriers (barcodes, 2D codes) and T&T information flow. You will also drive the T&T marking done in the manufacturing process, eg. on product and multipack.
Our products are manufactured in our 5 factories and sold in several countries, which means that stakeholders and functions within the company have different requirements and preferences regarding the marking.
To succeed it is important for you to be updated on legal and regulatory requirements and you collaborate proactively with different parts of our organization in order to optimize and harmonize these requirements.
T&T center of excellence
Our goal is to be the center of excellence regarding T&T and thus be able to support the organization in the best possible way. Therefore you will be a part of in-depth troubleshooting and analysis of T&T processes and deviations from the distribution chain.
The role involves cross-functional work and collaborations both vertically and horizontally, for instance with automation engineers, electricians, IT, legal, and master data. The role will therefore require travel activity between our factories and other external locations.
You will be a part of a strong team with a great sense of ownership and joy in the work we do. We offer an exciting and stimulating working environment where you will have the opportunity to apply your knowledge and make a real difference in our strategic projects.
Can you relate?
We are looking for someone with a technical university education or equivalent and previous experience in the manufacturing industry. It is an advantage if you have worked with T&T or GS1 code standards before.
To succeed you must be analytical and structured but most importantly you have a keen interest in technology. Additionaly you thrive in a team setting utilizing your strong communication skills and solid project management understanding.
You feel comfortable communicating in both Swedish and English.
Tasks
- Optimize label layouts and product marking in the manufacturing flow.
- Stay updated on legal and regulatory requirements to meet market demands and various stakeholders' requirements.
- Act as a Subject Matter Expert for questions regarding data carriers (barcodes, 2D codes, etc.) and GS1 standards.
- Stay updated on capabilities and development needs regarding product markings in manufacturing.
- Optimize and harmonize both local and central requirements.
How to apply
You apply by clicking the "Apply now" button below, where you enter your personal details, enclose CV and cover letter written in English or Swedish. We kindly ask you to submit your application as soon as possible, as we may work continuously with the selection and interview process.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Swedish Match is a listed company on the international market. We develop, manufacture and sell well-known brands of the highest quality in the Smokeless Products and Lights segments. With a flexible, innovative, and sustainable approach, we are working for having the right strategy, people, competences, products and structure in place to quickly meet changing market conditions. We want to maximize enjoyment of our products by minimizing the carbon footprint. With a portfolio of modern brands and brands with a long tradition, Swedish Match offers products both with and without tobacco that meet market demand. Offering tobacco consumers alternatives to cigarettes is at the heart of what we are doing.
