Tour Guide Kiruna

Polar Light AB / Resevärdsjobb / Kiruna
2026-07-26


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Job Description: We are seeking an enthusiastic and knowledgeable Guide to join our team. As a guide, you will be responsible for leading guests on tours and activities, showcasing the stunning natural surroundings and attractions in the Kiruna area. You will provide informative and engaging experiences, ensuring our guests have an unforgettable time.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead guests on guided tours and activities
Share knowledge about the local area, its natural features, and cultural history
Ensure the safety and enjoyment of guests during tours
Provide excellent customer service and answer guests' questions
Assist with other tasks as needed

Requirements:
Must speak, read, and write English
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Flexibility and ability to handle multiple tasks
A team player willing to help with various tasks
Snowmobile license is preferable but not necessary

Accommodation: Staff accommodation is available.
If you are passionate about sharing your knowledge and love for the outdoors, we would love to hear from you!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-31
E-post: klas@abiskoguesthouse.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
polar light AB (org.nr 556559-4396), https://aurorarivercamp.com/
Kalle Jons Väg 5 (visa karta)
981 07  ABISKO

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Arbetsplats
Polar Light AB

Kontakt
Klas Ekdahl
klas@abiskoguesthouse.com
070-5592254

Jobbnummer
10011582

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