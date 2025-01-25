Tour Guide Abisko

2025-01-25


Job Description: Abisko Guesthouse is seeking an enthusiastic and knowledgeable Guide to join our team. As a guide, you will be responsible for leading guests on tours and activities, showcasing the stunning natural surroundings and attractions in the Abisko area. You will provide informative and engaging experiences, ensuring our guests have an unforgettable time.
Key Responsibilities:
Lead guests on guided tours and activities
Share knowledge about the local area, its natural features, and cultural history
Ensure the safety and enjoyment of guests during tours
Provide excellent customer service and answer guests' questions
Assist with other tasks as needed

Requirements:
Must speak, read, and write English
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Flexibility and ability to handle multiple tasks
A team player willing to help with various tasks

About Abisko: Abisko is home to a beautiful national park, offering stunning natural surroundings and a range of outdoor activities. It is a paradise for nature enthusiasts and adventurers.
Accommodation: Staff accommodation is available.
If you are passionate about sharing your knowledge and love for the outdoors, we would love to hear from you!

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-24
E-post: info@experienceabisko.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Polar Light AB (org.nr 556559-4396), https://experienceabisko.com/
Kalle Jons Väg 5 (visa karta)
981 07  ABISKO

Körkort
För detta jobb krävs körkort.

Kontakt
Jakob Rosenqvist
info@experienceabisko.com
070-5592254

Jobbnummer
9125610

