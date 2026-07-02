Total Rewards Specialist
Vend Marketplaces AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-07-02
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
THE OPPORTUNITY IN A NUTSHELL
You? A proactive rewards professional with a sharp analytical mind, a passion for data integrity, and who thrives on collaboration and carries strong ownership of the outcomes of their work
Role? Total Rewards Specialist joining a lean, high-performing team of four, running the engine behind our core rewards cycles, optimizing workflows with technology and help of AI, and over time, developing into our regional expert for Sweden and the wider Nordics.
Company? Vend, home of FINN, Blocket, Tori, Oikotie, DBA & Bilbasen, where millions of people across the Nordics connect to find what they need, whether it's a job, a home, a way to move, or a fresh start.
Location? Join us in our modern and central Oslo or Stockholm office with the flexibility to work 3 days remotely: your choice, your balance. Why us? This is your ultimate learning ground in a listed company environment. Working closely with the rewards team, you will have a unique vantage point to develop all-round rewards expertise. It is a role where your analytical precision and relationship-building skills are equally valued, offering a clear pathway to becoming a regional expert across the Nordics.
Sounds like your cup of tea? Check out the details below!
WHO ARE YOU?
You have around 2-3 years of experience in Rewards, Total Compensation, or a closely related HR function, with an understanding of the fundamentals within Rewards.
You have a proven track record of supporting the delivery of core rewards cycles and processes.
You have strong organizational and prioritization skills, with a proven ability to manage multiple concurrent workstreams in a structured, self-sufficient manner. Experience working in a fast-paced corporate or consulting environment is an advantage.
You combine strong analytical capabilities with an eye for detail, taking pride in data integrity. You enjoy diving deep into datasets to ensure absolute accuracy and quality.
You have a genuine enthusiasm for technology and are eager to experiment with AI tools and HR tech to improve how we work.
You have strong relationship-building skills, and you enjoy collaborating across borders and explaining rewards processes and guidelines to internal partners.
WHAT'S THE JOB LIKE?
Day-to-day work & projects cooking As a Total Rewards Specialist, your mission is to run the operational engine behind Vend's rewards delivery. Your work spans the full rewards spectrum – from running compensation benchmarking to supporting core annual cycles like salary reviews and incentive payouts.
You will collaborate closely with cross-border HR partners and local teams to ensure our rewards processes and guidelines are smoothly coordinated. A core part of your role will be "working smarter"—critically reviewing existing workflows to identify opportunities for automation and digitization using AI and data analytics.
The challenge to turn into an opportunity!
You will operate in a fast-paced environment where multiple operational priorities run concurrently. This challenge is your opportunity to take ownership from day one, build deep regional expertise across Sweden and the wider Nordics, and directly impact Vend's long-term performance culture.
A few words from Quttab Aslam, Director of Total Rewards
Hi, I'm Quttab — Director of Total Rewards! Our team is collaborative, curious, and genuinely passionate about making rewards work better. We value ownership, continuous improvement, and the use of technology to work smarter. We operate at pace across a wide range of topics – from executive compensation and Board reporting to process design and analytics – and we're at our best when everyone brings their perspective to the table. We are looking for a proactive, analytical teammate who takes genuine pride in data precision and is excited to run our operational engine while expanding their expertise across the Nordics. If you're someone who takes initiative, thrives with autonomy, and wants to do meaningful work in a listed company environment, we'd love to hear from you.
GOT YOUR ATTENTION? Let us hear from you!
The latest date to apply is the 9th of August. Please apply and tell us why this challenge speaks to you!
QUESTIONS?
Cecilia Bergerståhl, Senior TA Partner, is happy to provide information together with Quttab Aslam, Director of Total Rewards, about the daily work and answer any questions you may have!
Please note that due to the upcoming vacation times, we won't start processing candidates until August. Want to get a feel for our culture and what drives us? Take a peek behind the scenes at our Career Page!
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-09 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429)
111 17 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9988924