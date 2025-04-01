Total Rewards SME Incentives & Recognition
H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB / Administratörsjobb / Stockholm Visa alla administratörsjobb i Stockholm
2025-04-01
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Huddinge
, Järfälla
, Täby
eller i hela Sverige
Job Description
WHAT YOU'LL DO
We are on a journey to create the best people organization in the industry. We created a new People Life Cycle team as a part of our Central People Organization with the objective to deliver the most impactful, holistic and customer centric colleague journey. People Life Cycle is home for a diverse group of HR Subject Matter Experts, who work together towards our common people strategy and vision.
Total Rewards is part of People Life Cycle and consists of teams focusing on Core Compensation, Pension & Benefits, Executive Compensation and Global Mobility. As a Total Rewards SME - Incentives and Recognition, you will be part of the Core Compensation team and will report to the rewards function head, Manager of Reward. As an SME for the area, you will be owning the processes and managing the execution of the H&M Group Incentive and recognition programs, ensuring through strong governance alignment with the business goals, compliance and exceptional colleague experience.
As a subject matter expert for the areas of incentives and recognition, you will further develop the related company practices, both maintaining and improving existing ones, as well as introducing new programs and related tools.
You will be the process owner for global incentives programs and will own the process goals, objectives and process maps, ensuring alignment with the organizational objectives. You will set and monitor programs KPIs and identify and drive initiatives to enhance the existing programs performance.
You will contribute to the annual rewards activities planning and propose business relevant and aligned goals in the areas of incentives and recognition, that improve the experience for our colleagues and deliver towards the set common business goals.
You will be responsible for the implementation of the annual STI Target Setting and Payout process, collaborating with senior leaders and cross-functionally to meet expectations and ensure smooth implementation.
You will be administering LTI programs and ensuring program efficiency, while closely collaborating with Manager Executive Compensation and vendors in the area.
You will own the principles and develop guidelines and tools for effective colleague recognition, ensuring internal documents are guidelines are updated and communicated.
You will own the topic of sales incentives and support the regional total rewards teams while establishing or maintaining such programs, you will keep a global overview and repository of existing sales incentive practices.
You will be the owner for incentives and variable pay related fields in our core HR master data system SuccessFactors and will lead or participate in initiatives related to system improvements.
You will set and provide guidance to other team members on external benchmark tools and methods for TTC and TDC, as well as keep a good overview of external market practices and trends in the area.
You will prepare various reports related to incentives paid to group management and other as needed for standard reporting and compliance purposes.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
As part of the core compensation team within People Life-Cycle Rewards, you will work closely with all SME in the team, sharing expertise and working together towards common rewards goals. You will be part of the rewards leadership team and collaborate with other leaders and SME on matters concerning the overall success of the People Life Cycle Rewards Team. You will collaborate closely with Manager Executive Compensation securing aligned approach towards executive compensation management. You will partner with Total Rewards SME for the area of base pay compensation, securing aligned overall approach to compensation and integration of base and variable pay in key processes and systems. You will collaborate with other specialist teams in the Central People Organization and with the global rewards community. You will work closely with People and Business leaders on matters concerning incentives and recognition.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
High competence and understanding of total remuneration models, variable pay and incentive principles.
Experience in designing, implementing and administering short and long-term incentive programs.
Understanding of different Sales Incentive programs and program design principles.
Knowledge of principles and tools for recognizing employee contributions
Experience or eagerness to learn the SuccessFactors incentives and recognition modules
Strong attention to detail, analytical skills and numerical aptitude
Exceptional skills in excel, data management and reports preparation
Strong ownership and sense of responsibility for the assigned area and programs
Project management skills and ability to lead programs and initiatives at global scale.
Influencing and change management skills to be able to successfully drive and navigate change in the area of responsibility with global impact.
Excellent communication and interpersonal skills for collaboration across departments.
And people who are...
Independent and self-driven
Passionate, creative and entrepreneurial
Outcome and results driven
Able to manage complexity and ambiguity with perseverance and positivity
Positive, collaborative and perseverant
WHO WE ARE
H&M Group is a global company of strong fashion brands and ventures. Our goal is to prove that there is no compromise between exceptional design, affordable prices, and sustainable solutions. We want to liberate fashion for the many, and our customers are at the heart of every decision we make.
We are made up of thousands of passionate and talented colleagues united by our shared culture and values. Together, we want to use our power, our scale, and our knowledge to push the fashion industry towards a more inclusive and sustainable future.
Additional Information
This is a full-time permanent position based at our head office in Stockholm. Ready to take the leap? Apply now with your application latest by April 11th. We are excited to welcome you to our team and start this incredible journey together! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-04-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare H & M Hennes & Mauritz Gbc AB
(org.nr 556070-1715)
Mäster Samuelsgatan 46a (visa karta
)
106 38 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
H&M Group Jobbnummer
9257585