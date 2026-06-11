Total Rewards Analyst
Vend Marketplaces AB / Personaltjänstemannajobb / Stockholm Visa alla personaltjänstemannajobb i Stockholm
2026-06-11
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vend Marketplaces AB i Stockholm
Vend Job Level: P9-P10
General Description of the Role
You will be joining a small Total Rewards team at a critical point in our journey. This role will support in keeping our compensation and benefits engine running - accurate data, sharp analysis and being the first point of contact for all compensation and benefits related questions across Vend.
You won't know everything on the first day, and that is fine. What matters is that you are curious, structured and hungry to build deep Rewards expertise fast. You will work directly with senior Rewards and People Leads who will be genuinely invested in your development.
Main Responsibilities
Support on ad hoc analysis, project work and execution of the annual compensation, benefits and incentives cycle
Be the first point of contact for compensation and benefits structures from People Business Partners and the business
Assist in data validation, modelling and execution across our annual cycles in our Nordic markets
Perform routine market salary benchmarking and role mapping to support internal equity and our Job Framework.
Maintain compensation data integrity and generate analytics, dashboards and reporting metics
Act as an operational support for People Business Partners on foundational compensation policies, pay guidelines and system tools
Qualifications & Experiences
A Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Business Administration, Economics, Finance, or a related field with a strong analytical focus.
Around 2-4 years of professional experience in an HR analyst, finance, or corporate data role - motivated candidates with strong analytical internship experience will be considered
Advanced Excel skills (data modeling, formulas, pivot tables) is essential for handling complex, sensitive datasets.
Experience working in an HRIS system (Workday or equivalent) is highly advantageous.
Prior exposure to compensation processes - such as salary review cycles, compensation benchmarking or job evaluation is a strong advantage.
Professional-level fluency in English is required, and working proficiency in a Nordic language (particularly Norwegian or Swedish) is highly advantageous.
Personal Attributes
Highly structured and detail-oriented, with a natural affinity for data accuracy and logical problem-solving.
A curious, proactive, and fast learner who is enthusiastic about leveraging modern technology and AI tools to "work smarter" and automate manual processes.
Resilient and comfortable adapting to a fast-paced, changing environment where things are still being built.
A collaborative team player with clear communication skills who naturally treats highly confidential reward and personnel data with absolute discretion and integrity.
At Vend, our mission is simple: Smart choices made easy.
We're here to make sustainable living effortless through seamless digital experiences. As part of a dynamic family of marketplaces, including FINN, Blocket, Tori, Bytbil, Oikotie, Bilbasen, and DBA, we connect people with services and products that matter.
Driven by purpose and curiosity, we constantly evolve to meet today's needs and shape a smarter, more sustainable tomorrow.
At Vend, your time matters. We want you to explore new paths to smarter. Be curious with technology and lean forward. Dare to try, learn, and try again, as we innovate, grow and succeed together. Because your time matters. And when spent wisely, it creates value for you, for Vend, and society as a whole. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-26 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vend Marketplaces AB
(org.nr 556610-3429)
111 64 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Vend Jobbnummer
9959070