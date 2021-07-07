Tools Programmer (all seniorities) - IO Interactive AB - Datajobb i Malmö
Tools Programmer (all seniorities)
IO Interactive AB / Datajobb / Malmö
2021-07-07
Glacier needs all the tools it can get! (Copenhagen, Malmö or Barcelona)
IO Interactive is currently looking for a programmer to join our Tools and Engine team in Copenhagen, Malmö or Barcelona to help us continue building AAA games based on our state-of-the-art engine, Glacier.
Do you know about Glacier? Our in-house, award-winning game development engine powering the HITMAN trilogy as well as our future title. It was designed from the ground-up to enable faster iterations on content creation, tweaking and debugging. With state-of-the-art technology, its built around visual scripting and hot-reloading to enable completely data-driven WYSIWYG game development."
Come join the team and build creative tools and be visionary in creating solutions and improvements to the tooling side of our game engine.
Who you are:
We hire people who are excited to work with their craft and always seek to improve. That is why we hope you are just as excited to work with complex challenges and take ownership of your tasks. We also hope you are collaborative and learn from your teammates as they will learn from you. Being ambitious yet humble is what helped our engine team excel so far. As a tools programmer, you will be a key asset to a lot of our brilliant programmers that use our beloved game engine. We are looking for tools programmers that understand the importance of this support level, are service-minded and understand the importance of good customer support and collaboration. After all, you will support the users - which are your future colleagues sitting across the table.
What you will do:
As a member of the Tools and Engine team, you will get responsibility for a part of our toolset and pipelines.
Glacier includes a WYSIWIG editor that allows content creators to set up the game efficiently. As part of the team, you will design and implement (C++ and C#) improvements to this editor and the associated tools.
Here are a few more things we need from you:
Strong knowledge of C++, but also knowledge of C/C# and code design.
Ability to break down, estimate own tasks, and take part in assessing other tasks as well.
Good collaboration skills and the ability to figure out what users "really" want.
Bachelor in Computer Science or equivalent. A Master's degree will be an advantage.
We would love it if you had:
Professional tools programming experience on AAA title(s).
Understanding of content pipelines for game production.
Experience with agile methodologies.
Who we are:
Did you know we won Best Technology Award at Nordic Game 2019? You will also get to work on Glacier, an engine that still makes even our most senior programmers get giddy about how cool it is. You will get to work on new, advanced stuff that we guarantee will tickle your inner geek, and give you the creative and technical freedom we know is so important!
As a member of the Engine and Tools team, you will have appreciation for your input, and you will get to see your work in a game played by millions. We don't just work - we also celebrate milestones and take the time to look around and give some well-deserved kudos. You will get to work on our engine supporting everything from Hitman to Project 007, while also building the tech platform to develop our completely new, future titles. Finally, you will be part of a crazy-good team of programmers who are really eager to have you on board!
IO Interactive is a team, above everything. We are highly international, with 30 nationalities, and offices both in progressive Copenhagen, the cozy city of Malmö as well as Barcelona If you join our studio, expect to be encouraged, listened to, and have your efforts and insightful impact recognized and valued. We take pride in the friendly haven we built at IOI, and we expect you to take part in cultivating that.
For any questions, drop an email to Kasper, at kaspera@ioi.dk
We are looking forward to your application and we are looking for all seniorities - from junior to principals!
Publiceringsdatum
2021-07-07
Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2021-08-06
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan
Adress
IO Interactive AB
Torggatan 2 Plan 4
21140 Malmö
Jobbnummer
5852702
