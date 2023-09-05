Tools Programmer
IO Interactive AB / Datajobb / Malmö Visa alla datajobb i Malmö
2023-09-05
, Burlöv
, Lomma
, Staffanstorp
, Vellinge
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos IO Interactive AB i Malmö
IO Interactive is seeking a talented Tools Programmer to join our team on our backbone team. We are currently working on two exciting game projects: Project 007 and Project Fantasy. Project 007 is a brand-new James Bond video game featuring an entirely original Bond story, and Project Fantasy is an ambitious new IP for console and PC that will revolutionize the online fantasy RPG genre.
As we work on these exciting projects, we need a skilled professional to assist us in the development of tools in our state-of-the-art propriety game development engine, Glacier.
What you will do:
On the Tools team, you will take part in designing and implementing improvements to the Glacier editor - our own proprietary WYSIWIG editor - and associated tools to allows content creators to work efficiently on building our games.
You will work close together with users across multiple disciplines to help them solve their production needs.
You get to work on a team of highly skilled programmers who all share a passion for both games and software design.
Who you are:
Strong knowledge of C#, C++ and code design. Experience with WPF or other user interface technologies is an advantage.
Ability to break down and estimate own tasks, and take part in assessing other tasks, as well.
Good collaboration and communication skills and the ability to figure out what users "really" want.
Bachelor in Computer Science or equivalent. A Master's degree will be an advantage.
Who we are:
IO Interactive is an independent videogame development and publishing company with studios in Copenhagen, Malmö, Barcelona, Istanbul and Brighton. As the creative force behind some of the most talked-about multiplatform video games in the last decade, we are committed to creating unforgettable characters and experiences - all powered by our award-winning, proprietary Glacier technology.
We know that to achieve those goals, we need courage, talented people and a great working environment - and we do our utmost to have all of that. Across our multiple studios, we're working on several projects. Crucially though, we're all one team. We value the work and impact that each person brings to the table and we actively encourage new ideas, whilst listening to your insights along the way.
We have a dedicated team of People Managers, who look after you as an individual and as an employee. With more than 40 nationalities, we know that everyone is different and we are proud to have a reputation for being a friendly workplace with highly-talent people. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-10-05 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare IO Interactive AB
(org.nr 559183-6787)
Östergatan 20, plan 7 (visa karta
)
211 25 MALMÖ Jobbnummer
8087972