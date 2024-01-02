Tooling Engineer - IAC

Wrkfrc Bemanning & Rekrytering AB / Chefsjobb / Göteborg
2024-01-02


Visa alla chefsjobb i Göteborg, Mölndal, Partille, Kungälv, Lerum eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Wrkfrc Bemanning & Rekrytering AB i Göteborg, Kungälv, Lerum, Härryda, Kungsbacka eller i hela Sverige

Main Function / Purpose of Job

Working closely with the Engineering Team (together with OEM and supply base as necessary) to ensure that, from inception, emerging component concepts and designs are inherently tooling / equipment / process feasible and robust, fully accommodating the principle of Design for Manufacture, both in terms of function and life cycle.

To recognise, and work towards, a cost-optimised component / tooling design solution, delivering acceptable and repeatable part quality.

Preferred Skills And Experience

• Degree in the discipline of mechanical engineering, machine or electrical engineering.

• Extensive experience in a toolmaking / process / secondary equipment manufacturing environment, covering manufacturing processes routinely utilised in IAC programmes - conventional injection moulding, twin-shot, back injection, IMD, slush - PU / TPO skin etc.

• Extensive exposure to Automotive Industry methods and approach.

• Fluent English language skills required

• A clear ability to implement timely DFM inputs.

• Flexibility regarding frequent business travel.

• Evidence of managing the detail of time critical programme tooling elements.

• Ability to negotiate - on equal terms - with supplier representatives, regarding both technical and commercial issues.

• Well-developed time management and interpersonal skills.

Ersättning
Lön enligt överenskommelse

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-20
Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Wrkfrc Bemanning & Rekrytering AB (org.nr 556757-0139), http://www.wrkfrc.se

Arbetsplats
Wrkfrc

Kontakt
Anna
anna.mocye@wrkfrc.se

Jobbnummer
8363077

Prenumerera på jobb från Wrkfrc Bemanning & Rekrytering AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Wrkfrc Bemanning & Rekrytering AB: