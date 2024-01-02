Tooling Engineer - IAC
2024-01-02
Main Function / Purpose of Job
Working closely with the Engineering Team (together with OEM and supply base as necessary) to ensure that, from inception, emerging component concepts and designs are inherently tooling / equipment / process feasible and robust, fully accommodating the principle of Design for Manufacture, both in terms of function and life cycle.
To recognise, and work towards, a cost-optimised component / tooling design solution, delivering acceptable and repeatable part quality.
Preferred Skills And Experience
• Degree in the discipline of mechanical engineering, machine or electrical engineering.
• Extensive experience in a toolmaking / process / secondary equipment manufacturing environment, covering manufacturing processes routinely utilised in IAC programmes - conventional injection moulding, twin-shot, back injection, IMD, slush - PU / TPO skin etc.
• Extensive exposure to Automotive Industry methods and approach.
• Fluent English language skills required
• A clear ability to implement timely DFM inputs.
• Flexibility regarding frequent business travel.
• Evidence of managing the detail of time critical programme tooling elements.
• Ability to negotiate - on equal terms - with supplier representatives, regarding both technical and commercial issues.
