TMT Strategy Consultant - Principal level
2024-04-04
Who we are:
Analysys Mason consultants and analysts are based in 17 offices across 13 countries, and have taken on work in over 140 countries, making us a truly global company. Our mission is to be the world-leading management consulting firm focusing on TMT. With our expertise in strategy and planning, transaction support, regulation and policy, transformation and research, we provide tangible results for our clients globally to support them with changes and disruptions in the market. Our consultants and analysts advise and inform clients across the entire telecoms landscape including mobile and fixed operators, Internet players, regulators, financial institutions, cable and satellite companies, content and media players, governments, lawyers, postal industry stakeholders, and vendors.
Your new role:
You will join the Stockholm office, and you will be responsible for driving new business and delivering projects in a combination of strategy & planning, transaction support, regulation & policy and transformation topics. As a Principal, you will increasingly take on the role of Project Director whilst developing your area(s) of specialism with regards to sales & delivery. On larger projects you will often continue as Project Manager supporting a Partner.
You will manage the bid work, C-suite client management and successful delivery of projects. You will control and optimise resources and costs of project, ensuring the quality and standard of the deliverables. You will coordinate the project team, planning and overseeing the work of junior colleagues while actively contributing to the delivery. You will directly line-manage consultant as well as play a significant role in the career development and mentoring of project teams in general
Key requirements in this role:
Top Tier consulting experience in the TMT sector
Master's Degree or PhD from a top academic institution
10-15 years experience in professional services and/or the TMT sector International experience in the TMT sector
Extensive experience with transaction support / due diligence work
Experience with telecom industry regulation
Willingness to travel extensively depending on project requirements
Experience in scoping, leading and delivering management consulting projects
Demonstrated ability to generate leads and sell projects
