Title, Company

2023-12-08
On behalf of the client, we are looking for you who have the right qualifications, experience and personality for this assignment.Assignment
We have a need for a Defect Manager that is a key position in the project. The role will focus on managing the defects produced from both the project, other departments and defects that raised towards our suppliers. The Defect Manager is the point of contact for all defects and is the owner of the defect process.
The personality is extremely important in this role with excellent communication skills and a drive to get things done.
Job activities
• Management and control of all defects
• To own and chair daily defect calls, and to provide clear minutes and actions.
• Definition, ownership and management of the defect process.
• Clear and efficient interaction within overlapping development teams
• Ensuring all defects are entered correctly
• Follow up bug reports in JIRA and ensuring a full audit trail for any changes made to defect status
• Present defect status to the project on a regular basis
Qualifications
• Excellent oral and written communication skills plus good presentation skills
• Demonstrable progress chasing and tracking
• Good working knowledge of software development lifecycle
• Time management and prioritisation skill
• Ability to manage ad-hoc issues with a quick correction
• Ability to create a strong relationship between developers, tester, project managers and manager to solve critical issues quick
• Ability to explain the Defect Management process to a wide audience.
• Good practical knowledge of JIRA and Confluence
• Solid experience in project management
• Self-organized, dynamic, and motivated
Personality
• Analytical
• Communicative
• Organized
• Strong work ethics
• Taking initiative
• Self-organized
• Dynamic
• Motivated
Formalities
• Assignment period: 08 jan 2024 - 07 jan 2025
• Extent: 100%
• Location: Södertälje
• Remote work: 0%
• Competence level: 3-4
Read more about competence level at: https://www.addilon.se/konsult/kompetensnivaer/
Application process
Addilon is our partner in this recruitment. Please apply (CV and personal letter in English) via the link. We will fill the position immediately after finding the right candidate. Questions about the position will be answered for you who proceed to an interview.
About Addilon
Recruitment and hiring of the right managers and specialists in mainly Enginnering, Sales, Purchasing and Logistics in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Mälardalen, Helsinki, Copenhagen, Oslo and Chicago.
