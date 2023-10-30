Ticketing Specialist
Etraveli Group is the globally leading company for tech solutions and fulfillment capabilities for online sales of flights. We are here to solve complexity, by connecting millions of flights and travelers across the globe. We hold consumer online travel agency brands like Mytrip, GoToGate & Flight Network and serve exclusively Booking.com with flights. Etraveli Group has also established strategic partnerships with companies like Skyscanner, Google Flights, TUI, etc.
Every day we strive to make the world smaller for our customers and bigger for our people. Our diverse team of more than 2000 passionate professionals is what makes us the industry's tech wonder and the best in the world at what we do. Our major offices are in Sweden (HQ), Canada, Greece, India, Poland.
About the role
As an employee in our fulfillment team, you work with various administrative tasks related to our ticketing process. We put a lot of focus on follow-ups linked to both the automatic flow as well as the manual flow within the ticketing process. It is an analytical role in the way that you get to do some deep diving within our ticketing processes, to identify and follow patterns to find the best solution for a task, or to stop unnecessary inflow within the area. We also support other departments with ticket-related questions and work with other commonly occurring tasks regarding ticketing.
Your tasks will include:
Administration/bookkeeping
Identify patterns and find solutions to issues in our ticketing process
Work with tools such as excel and Qlikview
Work closely with other departments within the company
Requirements
To succeed in this role, you are an analytical person and have an eye for details and patterns. You enjoy working in a fast paced environment and find it easy to quickly adapt to new tasks. You are solution oriented and like problem solving. Of course you are open minded and contribute to a nice working environment.
You need to have some experience with the booking system Amadeus
Skilled in excel/google sheet
Excellent communication in English
Following experiences is good to have but not a must
You have worked within the travel/aviation industry
You have some experience within ticketing
Experience in the booking systems: Sabre, Galileo
You have worked with D365
Benefits
Working at Etraveli Group means working at an exciting company with grand plans and great expectations on an international arena. You will have awesome colleagues together with whom you will solve complex problems in a fast-moving business.
Office in central Uppsala- only a 5 min walk from the central station. We have a bright and modern office, and a lovely terrace to use in the summertime.
Hybrid work model - you can work from home 2 days a week.
Healthcare allowance - Each employee receives a maximum allowable amount each year according to the Swedish Tax Agency to spend on health-promoting activities such as a gym card, massage etc.
Pension and health insurance - Through partners we offer a comprehensive pension and health insurance so that you can get help quickly in case of an accident.
In addition to this we serve you breakfast every morning. Welcome to Etraveli Group! Så ansöker du
