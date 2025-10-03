Threat Intelligence Analyst
This is us - Group Security
Group Security is responsible for the protection of people, information, products, and assets, all essential to the Volvo Group 's success. Group Security has a critical role in preserving the reputation, maintaining employee safety, enabling operations, and protecting company assets.
In Group Security, you will be part of a global and diverse team of highly skilled professionals. We work closely together with Volvo Group Truck Divisions, Business Areas and Group Functions. Group Security provides support, guidance, and leadership in managing security risks, conduct security investigations, and handle crisis situations.
How you can make an impact
As the Threat Intelligence Analyst, you will play a vital role in gathering, analyzing, and presenting actionable intelligence to senior management. Your analytical approach will be instrumental in swiftly analyzing raw data, community intelligence reports, and geopolitical shifts to assess their implications for Volvo Group business and operations. Your capacity to grasp the overarching context, identify trends, and detect irregularities is crucial. Your familiarity with the company's business landscape and your collaborative skills are paramount. In your role, you will closely collaborate with subject matter experts, intelligence analysts and investigators. You will report to the Vice President for Investigations & Intelligence.
Since the team is multitasking and covering both investigations and intelligence it is considered a benefit if you have investigative experience and can perform security investigations.
These will be your key responsibilities:
* Maintain a strong awareness and understanding of the threat landscape relevant for Volvo Group.
* Support collaborative relationships with members of the national and international security investigation community, law enforcement and peers within the industry.
* Collect intelligence in relation to geopolitics, crime, and security incidents.
* Collaborate with subject matter experts internally to understand the threat landscape and determine the impact for Volvo Group.
* Help to prioritize defense activities and to define action plans against attacks and threats.
* Possess an understanding of threat actor tactics, techniques, and procedures.
* Present assessments and overviews to key stakeholders, including corporate executives
In addition, these tasks may need to be covered:
* Support complex and global investigations into security matters, counterfeits, and suspected criminality with analysis.
* Support regional investigations with investigation analysis.
* Provide investigation reports with findings and root cause analysis.
* Support in further development of security investigation methodology
Who we think you are
You are a genuine team player with the right set of skills and finds this to be a great opportunity to join a corporate security function dedicated to protecting people, products, assets, and information.
You have a bachelor's degree in information technology, cybersecurity, criminal studies, international relations, or related field and/or equivalent experience from corporate security, law enforcement or military.
You have a thorough understanding of geopolitics on a global scale
You have 5+ years of experience from geopolitical intelligence analysis
You have experience from security investigations
You have an ability to produce concise written intelligence analysis reports and perform briefings to all levels of stakeholders.
You have professional working proficiency in English, proficiency in Swedish is considered an advantage.
You have experience in working with senior leadership.
You have an ability to work independently as well as part of a team and form effective partnerships across Divisions and Group Functions to gain buy-in.
Are you curious and have questions? Call us!
We will have a continuous recruitment process, and selection of candidates can occur before the last day announced in this job posting.
Contact:
Peter Rönn, Vice President Investigations & Analysis, +46 739022237
Linda Skår, HR Director, +46 739024444
The location for the position is Gothenburg, Sweden. Last application date is October 26.
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-10-26
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "25274-43693944".
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197) Arbetsplats
Volvo Group Kontakt
Kristina Dahm Ahlén +46 765537000 Jobbnummer
9540538