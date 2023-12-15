Thesis work in Analytical chemistry
Randstad AB / Biomedicinjobb / Mölndal Visa alla biomedicinjobb i Mölndal
2023-12-15
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Randstad AB i Mölndal
, Göteborg
, Partille
, Härryda
, Kungsbacka
eller i hela Sverige
Job description
Thesis work: Protein aggregation characterisation in inhaled drug products
Thesis type: 30 credits
Project start: Spring 2024
Student location: On Site, Gothenburg Sweden
Do you have expertise in, and passion for, Analytical Chemistry? Would you like to apply your expertise to impact the inhaled biologics strategy in a company that follows the science and turns ideas into life changing medicines? Then AstraZeneca might be of interest to you!
At AstraZeneca we turn ideas into life changing medicines and strive to continuously meet the unmet needs of patients worldwide. Working here means being entrepreneurial, thinking big and working together to make the impossible a reality. If you are swift to action, confident to lead, willing to collaborate, and curious about what science can do, then you're our kind of person.
Inhalation Product Development (IPD) at AstraZeneca is a multinational organization that combines decades of experience in inhalation technology whether it is nebulization, pMDI or DPI.
We are part of AstraZeneca Operations, a truly world-class business unit which offers one of the most exciting, fast-paced, challenging and rewarding work environments in the world of operations, supply chain and manufacturing. Our purpose is to deliver innovative inhaled medicines that improve patients' lives. We develop manufacturing processes that are effective and efficient as well as devices that are uniquely suited for their delivery function.
Our vision is to be recognised as the world-class inhalation product development organization.
We want to develop exceptional scientists and leaders who collaborate widely to define and utilize innovative science to shape and deliver sustainable medicines for patients.
Responsibilities
We're looking for a talented and motivated scientist to join our analytical team within IPD in Gothenburg. This is a great opportunity to work in the Inhaled Product Development specifically learning about characterization of inhaled powders containing proteins, and to develop your analytical interests in a world-class business unit. The placement will also provide the chance for interfacing with formulation design and device.
Protein aggregation represents a significant immunogenicity risk in therapeutic products. Its characterization is thus crucial throughout the whole drug development process. Within the thesis project, you will evaluate the potential aggregation of the protein within the drug product at the subvisible particle level. Dynamic light scattering, light obscuration, micro-flow imaging are some of the analytical methodologies that might be used at that end.
You will join a highly collaborative team of analytical scientists and help us to deliver the analytical science activities to progress the product development of our inhaled medicines. This is a lab-based role where you will work collaboratively with colleagues, documenting your experiments carefully and to the right quality. You will get the opportunity to apply your analytical interest to the drug projects you are working in, contributing to their progression while at the same time driving the scientific development within the field of analytical science at AstraZeneca.
This placement is for 6 months during the spring/summer 2024 (April-October). Final dates can be discussed based on the candidate availability.
Qualifications
Essential Requirements
Bachelor degree with current enrolment to MSc in relevant discipline
Scientific knowledge within analytical science and technically skilled to perform work in the lab
Experience with solving technical challenges and problems
Strong ambition to develop yourself
Desirable Requirements
Experience in preparation and handling of protein solutions
Experience within analytical method development
About the company
Randstad
At Randstad, we see the possible in people. With business all over Sweden and in all areas of expertise, we help people find work that feels good, where they get the opportunity to develop and realize their true potential. With close to 600 000 employees in 38 countries, Randstad is the global leader in the HR services industry. Our mission is to become the world's most valued working life partner. By combining our passion for people with the power of today's technology, we support people and organizations in realizing their true potential. We call it Human Forward. Ersättning
Not specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-12-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Randstad AB
(org.nr 556242-1718) Arbetsplats
Randstad Kontakt
Malin Fridholm malin.fridholm@randstad.se +46700000000 Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Randstad AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8333204