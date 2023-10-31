Thesis Work: Defining Neural Networks for Classification of Data
This thesis work aims to change the way engineers analyze data in a way that allows only focusing on the most important issues where the data gathered on a global scale is too large to handle.
Sounds interesting? Then keep on reading!
This thesis work aims to evaluate and define neural networks in the setting of classifying recorded truck data to better understand faults and their root causes and reasons for them to perform well.
The exact goals of the project are to be defined as the thesis starts, but a preliminary list of goals include:
Study the state-of-the-art literature on neural networks aimed for finding data correlation but other structures might apply.
Evaluate different labeling and clustering methods and their effects on the NN output.
The final output should be that we can mark logs with potential bad shifts that an engineer can analyze.
The data you will be working with is collected over several years from our field test vehicles and can be labeled using statistical analysis. However, we believe that more advanced labeling is needed to make this a success!
Who do we believe you are?
To be successful in this Thesis work we hope you have studied, Systems, Control and Mechatronics, Data Science, Mechanical engineering, Physics or similar. Having knowledge about machine learning and neural networks is a requirement. The thesis work is recommended for two students as 30p Master thesis during winter and spring 2024.
Hopefully you are driven to take action and contribute with positive spirit and energy. We believe you enjoy collaborating with the teams and are open minded to diversity.
What can we offer?
We at the Driveline section offer an existing environment which will give you experience in state-of-the-art control technology in one of the world's leading truck manufacturer. As a thesis worker you will have the opportunity to work on site together with experienced colleagues in the Lundby area. Please don't hesitate to apply to this assignment!
We aim to create a diverse group with different strengths, experiences and knowledge. We utilize this diversity in our product development and your personality and engagement will be an important part of this.
We can't promise you an effortless job, but what we can promise you is really skilled colleagues and some truly exciting challenges to work with. You will kick off your career in an environment that provides you with development opportunities both professionally and personally. We at Volvo Group want you to prosper and grow, because when you succeed, we succeed. Together we drive prosperity.
Curious, and have some questions? Call me!
Fredrik Löwgren
Group Manager Clutch and Shifting, BF63770
• 46 31 322 2091fredrik.lowgren@volvo.com
