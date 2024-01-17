Thesis work B.Sc. in HW design
2024-01-17
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Transport is at the core of modern society. Imagine using your expertise to shape sustainable transport solutions for the future? If you seek to make a difference on a global scale, working with next-gen technologies and the sharpest collaborative teams, then we could be a perfect match.
Design a test device for impact testing
The static loading test devices have evolved in the lab over the years and been used for decades already. Now we see an increased need for different impact testing to mimic dynamic events.
In this thesis work you will help us to design a test equipment for impact testing that we could utilize inside our current facilities.
Boundary Conditions for the equipment:
The equipment shall be run on 240V and or pressurized air (8bar).
The device shall be mobile, i.e. can be moved from one laboratory test cell to another.
The impact energy shall be modifiable within the range of 0-10 J.
The test equipment shall be able to run continuously without the need for supervision of a test personnel.
Who are you?
You are a engineering student within mechanical that are looking for a hands-on design thesis work for B.Sc.. Here you will work with our design tool CREO and make a design that we hopefully will be able to build in a later stage.
Preferably you have worked with Creo before in school or on a summer job.
What's in it for you?
We offer a hands-on design thesis where you will be able to try out the design method in practice with actual users with different aspects in mind.
Do you have questions?
If you have questions please reach out to Group Manager Emilia Söderström +46 765537321
Who we are and what we believe in
Our focus on Inclusion, Diversity, and Equity allows each of us the opportunity to bring our full authentic self to work and thrive by providing a safe and supportive environment, free of harassment and discrimination. We are committed to removing the barriers to entry, which is why we ask that even if you feel you may not meet every qualification on the job description, please apply and let us decide.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, across the globe, our trucks, buses, engines, construction equipment, financial services, and solutions make modern life possible. We are almost 100,000 people empowered to shape the future landscape of efficient, safe and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents with sharp minds and passion across the group's leading brands and entities.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation.
