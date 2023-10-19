Thesis Work - Vision system to identify paper flags
2023-10-19
Volvo Construction Equipment, a business area within the Volvo Group, is one of the world's leading manufacturers of construction equipment such as wheel loaders, excavators, articulated haulers, road development equipment and compact equipment. Center for development and manufacturing of Volvo Articulated and Autonomous Haulers is located in Braås, Sweden. We are committed to building a better tomorrow and are proud of our innovative spirit resulting in world leading products, autonomous haulers and the first vehicle built with fossil- free steel and much more, always with a great team spirit and collaboration.
Please read more about Volvo CE at our homepage.
Description
Every day we receive ~700 pallets and each pallet have at least one paper flag nailed to the frame of the pallet. Currently we remove these papers manually by hand.
We want you to validate and find a suitable system to be able to detect and identify papers on wooden pallet frames. The assignment is finding a suitable software and camera system that can autonomously detect and identify specific labels in different sizes ranging from A7 to A4.
In the long run we aim to find a solution that can autonomously identify the papers with vision cameras and give coordinates to remove them with a robot.
Suitable Background: Mechanical engineering, Data Science, Electronics
Thesis Level: Bachelor/Master
Language: Swedish or English
Starting Date: 2024
Number of Students: 2
For further information, please contact:
Carl Sigfridsson, Head of Manufacturing Engineering Logistics
• 46 470 387806, carl.sigfridsson@volvo.com
