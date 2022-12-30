Thesis work - Quick Soak of Light Duty Vehicles
2022-12-30
AVL is the world's largest independent company for development, simulation and testing in the automotive industry, and in other sectors. As a global technology leader, AVL provides concepts, solutions and methodologies in the fields of e-mobility, ADAS and autonomous driving, vehicle integration, digitalization, virtualization, Big Data, and much more.
Thesis work - Quick Soak of Light Duty Vehicles
What
The goal of the thesis project is to reduce soak times from 6 hours to 1 hour with no loss in testing repeatability or quality. For this purpose, the thesis workers should develop, build and validate one or two rigs for quick soak of passenger cars and the method for using it.
How
* First step is to understand the problem and the nature of vehicle testing
* A brainstorming of suitable methods that can then be refined and cut down to one or two suggestions together with the team
* Design of the quick soak equipment/rig
* Ordering of parts
* Build and adaptation of quick soak rig
* Test and validation of quick soak rig and method development
* Adaptations to rig and to methods as needed
* Final validation
* Output should be:
* Quick soak guideline/handbook
* One or two rigs for quick soaking of cars
* Written report
The thesis work can be performed by a team of two persons or a single person. Suitable candidates are B.Sc. and M.Sc. students within mechanical engineering, vehicle engineering or nearby fields and an interest in powertrain development. You have practical skills and are driven and results oriented and fluent in Swedish and English. Ersättning
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-01-29 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "34525-41227125". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Avl Mtc Motortestcenter AB
(org.nr 556548-1867), http://www.avl.com Arbetsplats
AVL MTC Motortestcenter AB Kontakt
Niclas Fägerblad +46 737736713
7302925