Thesis Project Worker at Innomotics
Siemens AB / Elektronikjobb / Göteborg Visa alla elektronikjobb i Göteborg
2023-11-13
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Falkenberg
eller i hela Sverige
Thesis Worker - Battery Models in Test Application
We are looking for a dedicated student who want to write a thesis project in collaboration with us. Seize the opportunity to gain a unique experience in programming, simulation, project work and collaboration with customers and HQ in Germany.
About the role
We are offering a thesis in the field of battery Simulation models and implementation in our software. Our target is to define the thesis as close as possible to our operational work and implement the models in our simulator. For us, implementation and testing are as much important as the creation and market research part. Based on your experience and background we can adapt the thesis on the right level.
Location will be Gothenborg where we have the necessary competences to support in this work.
Subject Area & Assaignment
* Develop Battery models in Matlab Simulink
* Market research regarding typical battery models
* Integrate the Battery models in our Cats(BATSIM) Controller
* Performance analyzes based on battery model vs. Simulation Hardware
We are looking for someone who is interested in working within our area once you have completed your education. The work will contribute to improve and develop our position in Test Application area in the Nordics. Our customers are typically in the Automotive area with a growing focus to non-automotive businesses based on battery solutions. Our solutions are mainly installed in the R&D area at our customers.
Job Profiles
Within Innomotics AB Test Applications we do have the following working profiles
* Application Engineers
+ Automation and Simulation
+ Control
+ Drives
+ Mechanical
* Hardware Engineering
* Project leaders
* Sales
What is needed from your side?
You have an education within the electrical area. Knowledge with Matlab Simulink and basic knowledge in PLC programming (beneficial). The development of models and theoretical work is of the same interest for you as implementing and testing in real life. You are open for new ideas and challenge us in the same way. English and Swedish are mandatory. Other languages are beneficial.
Do not hesitate, apply today! Submit your CV and a letter describing why you want to join our team and make your thesis at Innomotics AB. Please combine the documents into one file! For questions about the position, please contact the recruiting manager Thorsten Hinrichs via email: thorsten.hinrichs@i... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "393027". Omfattning
Detta är ett deltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens AB
(org.nr 556003-2921) Arbetsplats
Siemens Övrig information om företaget/organisationen Offentliga upphandlingar där Siemens AB varit leverantör Jobbnummer
8260384