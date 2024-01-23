Thermodynamics software engineer
2024-01-23
Join our in-house team and develop model-based software for heating systems of the future!
We are now looking for engineers to strengthen our function development team with individuals who are interested in model-based development in Simulink/Matlab. As a consultant at ALTEN, you will get the opportunity to grow both professionally and personally as an engineer. We at ALTEN are driven by seeing people develop and reach their full potential, and with our broad customer base in various industries, you can explore opportunities nationally and internationally.
To fit this role, we would like to see that you are structured, solution-focused and engaged. It is important that you can work independently as well as in a team.
The project is conducted in-house at the ALTEN offices in Gothenburg and Jönköping. You will work in an international team with experienced colleagues around Europe, where the possibility to develop and acquire new skills will be obtainable. The project aims to develop model-based software that can be used to control the functions of a heat pump, both for existing products as well as adaptation of the platform for new product lines.
WE ARE LOOKING FOR YOU WHO:
Has a B.Sc. or M.Sc. in a relevant field.
Has between 2 - 7 years of experience within model-based software programming and function development.
Has solid experience of development and programming in Simulink/Matlab.
Has experience working with one or a few DevOps and development tools such as Jira, Jenkins, Artifactory, IAR Compiler, Matlab Model Advisor, and Sonar Static Code Analysis.
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest consulting companies in technology, IT and Life Sciences with over 54,000 employees in more than 30 countries. We are a global player with a local presence, with 1,400 committed colleagues from Lund in the south to Luleå in the north. Our engineers carry out projects at the leading companies in several different industries such as vehicles, aviation & defence, energy, industry, public sector, and Life Sciences.
We have a collective agreement. In addition to this, we have benefits such as health benefits, occupational pension, education budget and insurances.
