Thermodynamic Engineer : Gas Turbine Extended Scope Bid Management
Siemens Energy AB / Maskiningenjörsjobb / Finspång Visa alla maskiningenjörsjobb i Finspång
2025-10-13
, Norrköping
, Linköping
, Vingåker
, Katrineholm
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Siemens Energy AB i Finspång
, Norrköping
, Örebro
, Västerås
, Eksjö
eller i hela Sverige
A Snapshot of Your Day
Join our Thermodynamic team in Finspång and dive into a world where technical and techno-commercial challenges drive innovation. You'll play a vital role in shaping energy solutions that boost fuel efficiency and support greener heat production, directly impacting Siemens Energy's mission to reduce environmental footprints. As part of Extended Scope and Heat Pumps Bid Management, you'll collaborate on global projects, preparing thermodynamic calculations for heat pumps, gas turbine CHP, and combined cycles. Your expertise will help secure groundbreaking projects and contribute to our expanding order intake, making a real difference in the energy transition.
How You'll Make an Impact
* Prepare project specific heat and mass balances including techno-economical optimization using our proprietary thermodynamic calculation software(s).
* Define thermal design conditions for major components such as HRSGs, steam turbines, heat exchangers, heat pump compressor configuration etc.
* Prepare and coordinate thermal, emissions and noise guarantees in our sales projects.
* Define and prepare correction curves, performance test procedures as well as attend performance test at site during project execution.
* Support our performance test engineers during test evaluation.
What You Bring
* Minimum a Master's in Engineering (Energy, Mechanical, Chemical or equivalent engineering major)
* Preferably 5y similar work experience but we also accept applications from recent graduates.
* You're passionate about thermodynamics and understand that thermodynamics is an essential corner stone in energy- and power plant business.
* You enjoy working with scope that is tailored to meet customer's specific project needs.
* You are analytical, curious to learn and have experience to work independently under own leadership. You are interested in understanding the economics of the energy business landscape to support our customer to become successful using Siemens Energy's products.
* You are fluent in English. Swedish language skill is a merit.
About the Team
The team currently consist of 15 colleagues where the half are Thermodynamic Engineers and the remaining colleagues are Bid Managers. You will belong to a global Bid Management organization that is represented in Singapore, Austria, the U.S., U.K., Thailand, Spain and in Sweden. We work with global projects that allows you as an individual to interact with colleagues and customers from other continents and cultures.
Our Gas Services division offers Low-emission power generation through service and decarbonization. Zero or low emission power generation and all gas turbines under one roof, steam turbines and generators. Decarbonization opportunities through service offerings, modernization, and digitalization of the fleet.
We can offer you employment benefits such as: reduction of working hours, advance vacation, health care allowance and an eventual possibility to a flexible working place.
Who is Siemens Energy?
At Siemens Energy, we are more than just an energy technology company. With ~100,000 dedicated employees in more than 90 countries, we develop the energy systems of the future, ensuring that the growing energy demand of the global community is met reliably and sustainably. The technologies created in our research departments and factories drive the energy transition and provide the base for one sixth of the world's electricity generation.
Our global team is committed to making sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy a reality by pushing the boundaries of what is possible. We uphold a 150-year legacy of innovation that encourages our search for people who will support our focus on decarbonization, new technologies, and energy transformation.
Find out how you can make a difference at Siemens Energy: https://www.siemens-energy.com/employeevideo
Our Commitment to Diversity
Lucky for us, we are not all the same. Through diversity, we generate power. We run on inclusion and our combined creative energy is fueled by over 130 nationalities. Siemens Energy celebrates character - no matter what ethnic background, gender, age, religion, identity, or disability. We energize society, all of society, and we do not discriminate based on our differences.
Application
Don't hesitate - apply via https://jobs.siemens-energy.com/en_US/jobs
, id nr 282785 not later than 2025-11-14.
Ongoing selection is applied, the role might be filled before last application date.
For questions about the role, please contact the recruiting... Ersättning
Fixed salary Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-11-14 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "282785". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Siemens Energy AB
(org.nr 556606-6048) Arbetsplats
Siemens Energy Jobbnummer
9554824