Thermal Specialist
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Lund
2023-10-15
Alfa Laval Energy Division is looking for multiple Thermal Specialists, Electrolyzers and Fuel Cell Technologies.
At Alfa Laval, we always go that extra mile to overcome the toughest challenges. Our driving force is to accelerate success for our customers, people, and planet. You can only achieve that by having dedicated people with a curious mind. Curiosity is the spark behind great ideas. And great ideas drive progress. We create better everyday conditions for people. We do this by contributing to a more sustainable future through engineering innovation. We love what we do and we're good at it. But now we want to be even better!
Background
The Energy Division is in a transformation to clean technologies with many new business opportunities and need to strengthen our team. Alfa Laval is active in the entire hydrogen value chain, where our heat transfer technologies are core components. Alfa Laval's proprietary technologies and heat transfer expertise, in combination with its global manufacturing capabilities, are essential to enable the acceleration of a hydrogen economy through our mission to facilitate affordable and efficient solutions at industrial scale. Together with our customers, we are now increasing our focus around innovative technologies for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems.
The Energy division is now looking for multiple thermal specialists for our development of technologies for electrolyzer and fuel cell systems.
About the job
We offer an interesting job opportunity within the Energy Division for you who enjoy working with key customers in a global market. You will be based in Lund, Sweden and report to the Head of Development for Electrolyzer and Fuel Cell Technologies.
As a Thermal Specialist, you will work with development of heat exchangers and other thermal components for the electrolyzer and fuel cell systems in an international context.
You will work mainly with thermal clean technologies in project form in very close cooperation with our Development engineers, Application Specialists and Laboratory Technicians. In addition, you will interact with other Thermal Specialists as well as key customers.
Your main responsibility area will be the Thermal simulation (CFD) and thermal design of the heat exchanger and other thermal components for the electrolyzer and fuel cell systems where thermal prognosis, calculation, simulation and validation of the product towards the application and thermal requirements are important activities.
Key tasks:
Participate in development projects as part of a cross-functional project team where the thermal aspects will be your responsibility area.
Thermal prognosis, calculations and analysis, CFD simulations, thermal test specification, evaluations and problem solving are typical tasks and will be part of your everyday activities.
Who you are
To thrive in the role, you are passionate about clean technologies and to make a difference through technology and innovation. As a person you are positive, customer driven with a target-oriented mindset as well as a solution-oriented team player.
Your education is a Master's Degree within Mechanical or Chemical engineering, preferably specialized in fluid mechanics and/or thermodynamics.
To succeed in this role, we see that you have at least a few years of working experience within the field and preferably experience of CFD simulations and development project activities. Experiences within thermal calculations in HTRI and application knowledge within thermal clean technologies are appreciated.
As a person, you are creative with analytical skills and interested in new technology. Since you will work with colleagues and customers in an international environment, you should be fluent in written and spoken English.
What's in it for you
We offer an inspiring and challenging position in an open, friendly, and international environment. A team where we work together in an agile and entrepreneurial way to develop business and create value for our colleagues and customers. Your work will have a true impact for a cleantech and Alfa Laval's future success.
We can offer you a challenging role as Thermal Specialist in an international, open and friendly work environment. We focus on performance and support personal- and professional development through well-established people development processes and opportunities.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-25
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.
221 00 LUND
