Thermal modelling of the vehicle under-hood region
Volvo Business Services AB / Datajobb / Göteborg Visa alla datajobb i Göteborg
2023-10-06
, Mölndal
, Partille
, Kungälv
, Lerum
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Volvo Business Services AB i Göteborg
, Mölndal
, Borås
, Trollhättan
, Uddevalla
eller i hela Sverige
Introduction
Modeling and simulation of vehicle systems is an important and integrated part of the development process for vehicles. The vehicle under-hood region is a complex thermal environment involving all modes of heat transfer viz. conduction, convection and radiation. Thermal modelling of the vehicle under-hood region in a computationally efficient manner is an interesting and challenging task. The focus of this thesis will be to develop a simulation methodology for coupling the surface-to-surface radiation simulations with air flow CFD simulations in the under-hood region for different engine/vehicle operating conditions.
Who we are :
The Thermal Management department within Vehicle Technology is responsible for developing, delivering, and maintaining an optimized Cab Climate and Thermal Supply systems for all types of propulsion installations to all truck brands within the Volvo Group. We are responsible for leading the work with strategies and advanced engineering globally. We are located at Gothenburg and Bangalore and we have close cooperation with the engineering sites located in Greensboro and Lyon. We understand the final customer needs and apply our knowledge to develop technical concepts and solutions that satisfy customer and business needs. The work is based on innovation, shared technology, common architecture and brand uniqueness. We want to make a difference by being there for our customers and by providing uptime and reliable products.
As a master thesis student in the Thermal Management Verification and Validation team you will be a valued contributor to our deliveries and continuous learning. You will be surrounded by a global and diverse team of highly skilled and engaged colleagues who will be interested in the progress of your work and eager to help and support along the way.
Description of tasks and expected outcome
Literature search about thermal modeling of the under-hood region, with focus on radiation heat transfer
Explore the radiation modelling in Star-CCM+ in complete detail.
Explore the data mappers and simulation operations functionalities for coupled simulations in Star-CCM+
Adapting the available complete vehicle model for coupled CFD and radiation simulations
Developing simulation methodology for different engine/vehicle operating conditions
Documentation of best-practice methodology for under-hood thermal simulations
Suitable background
This master thesis is a complex task that requires analytical skills and a deep understanding of CFD tools, preferably Starccm+. To be successful in this master thesis project we believe that it is important that you recognize yourself in the following description.
Final year student in Master program for Automotive, Physics, Mechanical Engineering or similar
Experience of using CFD tool Starccm+
Experience of using ANSA for preprocessing is a merit
Programming skills in Python, Matlab or similar
Fundamental understanding of thermodynamics, with emphasis on fluid mechanics and heat transfer
Fundamental knowledge of vehicle technology
Analytical mindset and problem-solving skills
Fluent in English
Thesis level: Master, 30 ECTS credits
Number of students: 2
Start date: Second half of January 2024, or upon agreement
Industrial supervisors: Sudharsan Vasudevan and Torbjörn Wiklund
Location: Volvo Lundby site, Gothenburg, Sweden
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-11-30 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Volvo Business Services AB
(org.nr 556029-5197)
405 08 GÖTEBORG Arbetsplats
Group Trucks Technology Jobbnummer
8171762