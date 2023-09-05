Thermal Management HW engineer
Are you passionate about developing cutting-edge Thermal Management components for the automotive industry? Do you thrive in a collaborative, innovative environment? Join our dynamic team and be part of revolutionizing the future of vehicle climate control and cooling systems!
Thermal Management specialize in the development, delivery, and maintenance of optimized cab climate and vehicle cooling & heating systems. The solutions span across all types of propulsion installations and serve all truck brands. With a global presence in Gothenburg, Bangalore, Greensboro, and Lyon, they drive strategies and advanced engineering to meet customer and business needs while embracing innovation, shared technology, and brand uniqueness.
Responsibilities
* Lead and coordinate cross-functional efforts in developing and maintaining Thermal Management components within the Refrigerant & Cab Air Distribution system.
* Plan, lead, and ensure the quality of component development across various phases of the product lifecycle.
* Collaborate with development suppliers and coordinate work with cross-functional teams and colleagues worldwide.
* Create design documentation using Kola and PDMLink.
* Work primarily with mechatronic components, making an understanding of software and electronics crucial.
About you
* Academic degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent.
* Experience in Automotive Climate and Cooling system development OR complex component development with suppliers in other technical domains.
* Electrical hardware knowledge.
* Software knowledge and understanding is a plus.
* Strong communication and collaboration skills.
* Proficiency in English.
Personal attributes
* An open and positive attitude.
* Self-driven and motivated.
* The ability to build an extensive network locally and globally.
* Cultural sensitivity and adaptability.
About the position
The assignment is a consultant position with employment at Adecco. The start will take place as soon as possible after agreement.
Contact
If you have any question about the assignment or the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact responsible recruiter Caroline Carlsson at caroline.carlsson@adecco.se
If you have any technical issue with the application process, please contact info@adecco.se
We do not accept any applications via email.
Let your creativity and technical prowess thrive in a role as engineer with us. Submit your application* in English today and let 's together build the innovations of the future!
• Applicants must possess a valid work permit applicable in the EU region.
