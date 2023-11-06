Thermal Management Deairation systems
2023-11-06
Thermal Management system needs deaireation system.
Include thermal management system for Industry, Marine, EMOB and fuel cell.
Aims to deliver most suitable deaireation systems for each segment.
Functions to minimize time for a full deaireated thermal management system.
Suitable background
M.Sc, Fluid beavior, thermodynamic
Description of thesis work
Market analysis.
What technology are to be used.
What parameters must be considered when designing deairation system.
How to efficient hose routing and diameters.
Investigate conditions for hose dimension, coolant flow and hose slopes to transport air. Physical test.
Proposal of product / solution EMOB marine (case study).
Design guideline for expansion tank for different segments.
How to calculate internal volumes in expansion tank?
Thesis Level: Master of Science
Language:
English
Starting date:
January 2024
Number of students:
2
Tutor
John Nilsson, john.nilsson.2@volvo.com Så ansöker du
